Acer's G7 25" IPS Display Down to $109 Through Newegg

If you've been craving an IPS display but don't need any fancy features, Newegg's latest Acer monitor deal is a great opportunity to bring one home at a reasonable price. The Acer G7 G257HL is a 25" IPS monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and it's currently listed on the Newegg website for just $109 when you use promo code 62GAMETBR53 (down from $199). IPS displays are known for their color accuracy, which is why the b est monitors tend to use them.

This IPS display features an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080. The refresh rate isn't the highest, but you can expect a maximum performance around 60Hz.

You've got multiple input options, including both DVI and HDMI. It comes with a tilt-adjustable stand and even has built-in speakers if you want to save a little extra desk space.