Acer Nitro 27" IPS Monitor Reaches $299 on Amazon

If you want a big screen with big specs, you should check out this deal on the Acer Nitro XV272U monitor from Amazon. It's a 27" IPS display that usually runs for $449. Right now, you can pick one up for just $299.

It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, supports AMD Free Sync and has a notably high resolution of 2560 x 1440.

This is a widescreen display featuring a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. The refresh rate can get as fast as 144Hz. You've got multiple input options from Display Port and HDMI to four USB 3.0 ports.

If you're worried about screen tearing, don't be. This monitor also supports AMD FreeSync. With a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, you can expect vibrant colors for enhanced image clarity.