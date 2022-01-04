Acer’s Predator X32 FP Drives 4K Gaming Monitors to 165 Hz

Acer is no stranger to the gaming monitor arena, as witnessed by highly-rated (by us) offerings like the Predator XB273U and the Predator X25 . However, with CES 2022 upon us, the company unleashed two new beasts upon gamers in the form of the new Predator X32 series which can hit up to 165 Hz and so, by specs alone, could be headed for our best gaming monitors list .

The X32 and X32 FP are 32-inch class monitors that feature a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2160) IPS panel. Specs are impressive across-the-board for the X32, which can hit up to a 120 Hz refresh rate over HDMI 2.0. However, what makes the X32 stand out is its ability to achieve up to 160 Hz using a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, entering new territory for 4K monitors (which typically max out at 144 Hz at 4K resolution).

The X32 covers 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space and claims VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. Acer lists maximum native SDR brightness of 400 nits, which pumps to 1,000 nits in HDR mode. It has a respectable port layout with three HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a four-port USB 3.0 hub.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Acer)

However, where things really get interesting is with the X32 FP. It has the same basic design as the X32 but ramps performance up to the next level. In this case, you’ll still be able to achieve 160 Hz at 4K in “normal mode,” but overclocking lets you crank the dial to 165 Hz. As Acer claims, those specs make it the fastest 4K gaming monitor on the planet, which will definitely be intriguing to enthusiasts out there.

Acer also beefed up the X32 FP with four true HDMI 2.1 ports instead of HDMI 2.0, making it a much better monitor for current-gen consoles. One other addition is a USB Type-C port with 90-watt power delivery. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to further enhance the low-latency gaming experience.

According to Acer, the Predator X32 will arrive stateside in Q3 2022 with a price tag of $1,999, a pretty penny for a 32-inch 4K monitor. However, if the Predator X32 FP is more up to your speed, it will be available earlier (Q2 2022), priced at an even heftier $2,499. Needless to say, we’ll be eager to get our hands on both new monitors in the new year to test them and see just how they advance the 4K gaming experience.