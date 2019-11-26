Our Favorite 1TB SSD Is at its Lowest Price Ever

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Update (11/30/19): The coupon code has expired, bringing this sale to an end. Visit our Cyber Monday SSD deals page for current sales.

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is at the top of our best SSDs list for good reason. This M.2 NVMe SSD holds its own and, on many workloads, outperforms much more expensive drives like the $1,300 Intel Optane 905P and the $297 Samsung 970 Pro.

In our tests, the 1TB capacity of the SX8200 returned sequential read and write rates of 3,531 and 3,160 MBps respectively. It also used less power than any other SSD in its class.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro (1TB): was $147, now $117 @ Amazon

To use the XPG SX8200 Pro, you'll need a PC that has an M.2 slot that supports PCIe NVMe drives. Most recent desktop PCs and motherboards have this slot and many premium laptops use it also. If you're not sure whether your PC can support NVMe drives, check out our guide on how to buy an SSD for information on how to find out.