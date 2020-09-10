Our Favorite SSD Dropped to Just $120 for the 1TB Model

Adata’s XPG SX8200 Pro has long been our pick for the best SSD for most people (who have an M.2 slot). You can get the 1TB model today at Amazon for the lowest price ever, according to PCPartPicker . Make sure to clip the coupon under the price, and this speedy drive can be yours for just $120.

The M.2 NVMe XPG SX8200 Pro delivers excellent performance, with rated sequential read / write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000MBps, respectively. And it also boasts excellent power efficiency, a five-year warranty, and an endurance rating of 640TBW.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro: was $135, now $120 @ Amazon. Adata XPG SX8200 Pro is an NVMe M.2 2280 SSD rated to 3,500 / 3,000MBps reads / writes, with a 5-year warranty.View Deal

According to our review, “The SX8200 Pro easily served up 3.5 GBps of read throughput and 3 GBps write speeds, even as the workload intensified. This professional-class SSD even trades blows with Samsung’s 970 series and often outperforms most SM2262-based SSDs.”



It also delivered impressive efficiency: “We measured 189 MBps per watt, which is almost 50% better than any other SSD in its class. That's impressive for a TLC SSD with less overprovisioning than competing models.” Adata delivered an excellent drive all the way around. If you’re in the market for a new boot drive that won’t break the bank, at this price the SX8200 Pro is tough to pass up.