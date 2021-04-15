Get nearly $400 off Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3060

RTX 30-series graphics cards are really driving the cost of the best gaming laptops up at the moment, which is why we’re always happy to see brands like Alienware buck the trend with big savings.

While stocks last (not that many left right now), you can buy the A lienware m15 R4 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 GPU for $1,469.99 — taking a huge $393.99 off the list price!

Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop: was $1,863.98, now $1,469.99 at Dell

This configuration of Alienware's m15 R4 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate up top, and a combination of 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD under the hood.

This pairing of Intel Core i7-10870H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 is capable of running even the more system-intensive games fluidly, and that 144Hz FHD display means you'll be able to see all those extra frames.

Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM, and the 512GB NVMe SSD keeps loading times down. Plus, Alienware’s patented vapor chamber technology and dual exhaust airflow design keeps all of this power cool and performing at its best.