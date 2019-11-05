Gigabyte Lists Unannounced AMD Athlon 3000G Dual-Core APU

AMD has already released a couple of desktop Picasso APUs, such as the Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G. However, there is only one desktop Athlon APU in the Picasso lineup, the Athlon Pro 300GE. According to a recent evidence, including a Gigabyte listing, the Athlon Pro 300GE looks like its getting a new sibling soon.
Gigabyte marks the Athlon 3000G as a member of the Picasso family, meaning it's likely created with GlobalFoundries' 12nm manufacturing process and wields AMD's Zen+ computing and Vega graphics microarchitectures.
Specs
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost (GHz)
|L1 Cache (MB)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|GPU
|GPU Cores
|GPU Clock (MHz)
|TDP (W)
|Athlon 3000G*
|2 / 4
|3.5 / 3.5
|1
|4
|Radeon Vega 3
|3
|1,100
|35
|Athlon 320GE
|2 / 4
|3.5 / 3.5
|1
|4
|?
|?
|?
|35
|Athlon Pro 300GE
|2 / 4
|3.4 / 3.4
|1
|4
|Radeon Vega 3
|3
|1,100
|35
|Athlon 300GE
|2 / 4
|3.4 / 3.4
|1
|4
|?
|?
|?
|35
*Specs in this row aren't confirmed.
The Athlon 3000G (YD3000C6FHBOX) evidently sports two cores, four threads and coincides with what we'd expect from a budget APU. Like the existing Athlon Pro 300GE, the Athlon 3000G also seemingly has 1MB and 4MB of L2 and L3 cache, respectively.
The mysterious chip reportedly operates at 3.5 GHz, which is 100 MHz faster than the Athlon Pro 300GE. Nonetheless, it conserves the same 35W TDP (thermal design power) design as the Athlon Pro 300GE.
Gigabyte lists the Athlon 3000G with a iGPU (integrated graphics processing unit) that runs at 1,100 MHz. And tech distributor Arrow Electronics lists it with AMD's Radeon Vega 3 graphics solution.
There is some more reason to believe AMD is working on a new Picasso APU. In June, ASRock also listed some unreleased AMD APUs, the Athlon 320GE and Athlon 300GE. Since AMD has announced the Athlon Pro 300GE, it's reasonable to think that it would launch a non-Pro version too.
When looking at both ASRock and Gigabyte's listings, the Athlon 3000G and the Athlon 320GE look like virtually the same chip . They share identical specifications and B1 revision. So, where does this leave us? Perhaps AMD is rebranding the Athlon 320GE to the Athlon 3000G or it could be a completely new chip.
celerons still give you 2/2 (announced today I think?).
if its just an emergency chip to upgrade machine or survive waiting for new CPU to arrive, it have its purpose.
I hope for brick sized PC that will not feel like dying turtle. this still brings hope.
Eh, I don't know - low-end, with low power consumption, has its place for specific tasks and workloads. These would still be just fine for the people who just do light web browsing, email, watching videos, etc.
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/cpu/#C=2&h=1&sort=-clock&page=1&B=10000000000,35000000000
Announcing a new one as a headline just feels over-hyped.
I can assure you grandma with her "low power Facebook wizardry contraption" wasn't monitoring her twitter feeds for this announcement.
Much more impressive would be the introduction of an ultra-low voltage chip, like a 15 watt cpu using the 7nm technology for the truly low power environments, like grandma's facebook computer or a file server. (Intel has the Atom C3538 which is a 2.1 gigahertz 4C/4T, 15 watt chip supporting ECC DDR4.)