Gigabyte Lists Unannounced AMD Athlon 3000G Dual-Core APU

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has already released a couple of desktop Picasso APUs, such as the Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G. However, there is only one desktop Athlon APU in the Picasso lineup, the Athlon Pro 300GE. According to a recent evidence, including a Gigabyte listing, the Athlon Pro 300GE looks like its getting a new sibling soon.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte marks the Athlon 3000G as a member of the Picasso family, meaning it's likely created with GlobalFoundries' 12nm manufacturing process and wields AMD's Zen+ computing and Vega graphics microarchitectures.

Specs

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L1 Cache (MB) L3 Cache (MB) GPU GPU Cores GPU Clock (MHz) TDP (W) Athlon 3000G* 2 / 4 3.5 / 3.5 1 4 Radeon Vega 3 3 1,100 35 Athlon 320GE 2 / 4 3.5 / 3.5 1 4 ? ? ? 35 Athlon Pro 300GE 2 / 4 3.4 / 3.4 1 4 Radeon Vega 3 3 1,100 35 Athlon 300GE 2 / 4 3.4 / 3.4 1 4 ? ? ? 35

*Specs in this row aren't confirmed.

The Athlon 3000G (YD3000C6FHBOX) evidently sports two cores, four threads and coincides with what we'd expect from a budget APU. Like the existing Athlon Pro 300GE, the Athlon 3000G also seemingly has 1MB and 4MB of L2 and L3 cache, respectively.

The mysterious chip reportedly operates at 3.5 GHz, which is 100 MHz faster than the Athlon Pro 300GE. Nonetheless, it conserves the same 35W TDP (thermal design power) design as the Athlon Pro 300GE.

Gigabyte lists the Athlon 3000G with a iGPU (integrated graphics processing unit) that runs at 1,100 MHz. And tech distributor Arrow Electronics lists it with AMD's Radeon Vega 3 graphics solution.

There is some more reason to believe AMD is working on a new Picasso APU. In June, ASRock also listed some unreleased AMD APUs, the Athlon 320GE and Athlon 300GE. Since AMD has announced the Athlon Pro 300GE, it's reasonable to think that it would launch a non-Pro version too.

When looking at both ASRock and Gigabyte's listings, the Athlon 3000G and the Athlon 320GE look like virtually the same chip . They share identical specifications and B1 revision. So, where does this leave us? Perhaps AMD is rebranding the Athlon 320GE to the Athlon 3000G or it could be a completely new chip.