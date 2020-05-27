AMD Radeon RX 5300: Navi 14 May Be Back for More

Navi 14 (Image credit: AMD)

AMD might be expanding its entry-level Navi army very soon in the form of the AMD Radeon RX 5300. The unannounced Navi 14-powered graphics card has surfaced in the CompuBench database (via @Komachi_Ensaka), although it remains to be seen whether it will be an OEM-exclusive part or not.

Unlike AMD's other high-profile launches, the chipmaker didn't give the Radeon RX 5300-series much love. The mobile variants, which include the Radeon RX 5300M and Radeon Pro 5300M, are the only official SKUs so far. AMD hasn't formally announce the Radeon RX 5300 XT even though the graphics card has appeared in HP desktops since last year.

The Radeon RX 5300 will likely employ the Navi 14 silicon, and support the PCIe 4.0 inteface. However, AMD would probably wire the Radeon RX 5300 in an x8 configuration, as it did with the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 Specifications

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT AMD Radeon RX 5300* Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 14) RDNA (Navi 14) Turing (TU117) ALUs 1,408 1,536 896 Texture Units 88 96 56 Base Clock Rate 1,607 MHz ? 1,485 MHz Nvidia Boost/AMD Game Rate 1,717 MHz ? 1,665 MHz AMD Boost Rate 1,845 MHz 1,900 MHz N/A Memory Capacity 4GB GDDR6 3GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR5 Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit 96-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 GBps 168 GBps 128 GBps ROPs 32 32 32 L2 Cache 2MB 2MB 1MB TDP 130W ? 75W Transistor Count 6.4 billion 6.4 billion 4.7 billion Die Size 158 mm² 158 mm² 200 mm²

*Specifications are not confirmed.

The Radeon RX 5300 is disguised with the AMD 7340:CF codename on CompuBench. The graphics card reportedly sports 24 Compute Units (CUs), which under the current RDNA architecture would work out to a total of 1,536 Stream Processors (SPs). If the reading is accurate, then the Radeon RX 5300 will leverage the full Navi 14 die and could pose a threat to AMD's own Radeon RX 5500 XT. CompuBench detected the Radeon RX 5300 with a maximum boost clock speed of 1,900 MHz during the benchmark.

The Radeon RX 5300 appears to retain the 3GB of GDDR6 memory, the same amount as on the mobile variant. If AMD's copying and pasting the specifications from the mobile to desktop variant, then the Radeon RX 5300 will probably come with 14 Gbps memory that's complemented with a 96-bit memory interface.

There are currently three CompuBench submissions for the AMD 7340:CF device, and they date back to August 2019. That's a very long time for AMD to tweak the Radeon RX 5300, so the performance could have improved greatly since then. But if we go by the dated results, the Radeon RX 5300's performance is more or less in the same ballpark as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650.