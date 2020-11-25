Radeon RX 6800 XT Roundup: Here Are The Fastest Models

Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: AMD)

AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 (Big Navi) are two of the best gaming graphics cards that money can buy right now. However, the custom models are where the real performance is really at. AMD's partners have launched their personalized iterations today, which are available for purchase at different retailers around the country.

It goes without saying that there is a vast offering of Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards on the market now. We've put together a roundup of models whose specifications are available, for those of you who want to know which vendor offers the fastest graphics cards. The graphics cards are ranked them according to their rated clock speeds without taking into consideration their aesthetics, cooling solution or pricing.

It is undoubtedly difficult to find these cards in stock. For your best chance, see our article on how and where to buy a Radeon RX 6800 XT or RX 6800.

Fastest Radeon RX 6800 XT On The Market

Graphics Card Boost Clock (GHz) Game Clock (GHz) ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 2,360 2,110 Asus Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming 2,360 2,110 Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE 2,360 2,110 Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 2,360 2,110 Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT 2,340 2,090 PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT Limited Edition 2,340 2,090 PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT 2,340 2,090 XFX Speedster Merc319 Radeon RX 6800 XT Black 2,340 2,090 ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 2,310 2,065 PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT 2,310 2,065 Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 2,310 2,065 Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC 2,285 2,045 Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT 2,250 2,015

The top Radeon RX 6800 XT models come with a 2,110 MHz game clock and 2,350 MHz boost clock. The ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X, Asus Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming, Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE and Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT stand out from the crowd.

At $769.99, the Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the least expensive one out of the four. The special edition of Sapphire's model retails for $829.99, while the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X and Asus Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming cost $829.99 and $899.99, respectively.

Fastest Radeon RX 6800 On The Market

Graphics Card Boost Clock (GHz) Game Clock (GHz) ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 2,190 1,980 Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 6800 Gaming 2,190 1,980 Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 2,190 1,980 Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 2,190 1,980 PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 Limited Edition 2,190 1,980 PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 2,190 1,980 XFX Speedster Merc319 Radeon RX 6800 Black 2,190 1,980 PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 2,170 1,950 Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6800 2,170 1,950 Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Gaming OC 2,155 1,925 ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 2,140 1,905 Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 2,105 1,815

With the Radeon RX 6800, the list of speediest models jumps up to seven, which is good since consumers have more options to choose from. The candidates share the same clock speeds, promising a 1,980 MHz game clock and 2,190 MHz boost clock.

Admittedly, retailers haven't listed the majority of the custom Radeon RX 6800 models. Out of the list of seven models, the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D and the Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 seem to be the most affordable at $679.99.