The New Ice Wolf: Alphacool Launches Eiswolf AIO Cooler for AMD Radeon VII

By

Alphacool has released its latest Ice Wolf GPU cooler with support for AMD’s Radeon VII graphics card, the Eiswolf 240 GPX Pro AMD Radeon VII M01. A Radeon VII-specific heatsink surrounds Alphacool’s Eiswolf GPX-Pro GPU cooler, which combines its DC-LT pump with GPU-specific, nickel-plated-copper cold plate.

Alphacool’s own Eiszapfen fittings connect the pump to its NexXxoS ST30 copper radiator, while its related no-spill, quick-release fittings enable users to add more components to the loop. The whole thing is cooled by a pair of Eiswind 12 120mm /1700-RPM fans.

Despite Alphacool’s GPU-specific statements, it also said in its announcement that users can employ the quick couplings to combine this kit with one of its AIO CPU kits and create a single, larger loop.

The Eiswolf 240 GPX Pro AMD Radeon VII M01 is already available at the company’s store for €189.95. Our currency converter tells us that U.S. buyers will see an approximate $212.45 charge on their card.

Photo Credit: Alphacool

