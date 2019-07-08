AMD Ryzen 2000-Series CPUs Hit All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

AMD released the new Ryzen 3000-series processors on Sunday night, but those who don’t need the latest and greatest can now pick up the previous generation Ryzen 5 2600X with Wraith Spire Cooler for $160. With only a week left before Prime Day, Amazon looks to be clearing out its stock of the previous generation processors. This current price is 38% off the $259.55 MSRP and also matches Amazon’s all time low for the Ryzen 5 2600X.

The Ryzen 5 2600X features 6 Cores/12 threads, a frequency of 4.2 and 19MB of combined cache. Its max temperature is 95°C and includes Wraith Spire Cooler.

We praised the Ryzen 5 2600X for its lower cache and memory latencies, more sophisticated multi-core boosts, and felt that the extra threads were helpful for both gaming and everyday productivity.

Ryzen 5 2600 Hits All-Time Low

The Ryzen 5 2600 has hit an all time low of $140 with a Wraith cooler. It's also a 6C/12T processor, but as we said on our review, the extra $20 (even in this sale) can get you the 2600X more overclocking headroom

Ryzen 7 2700X Gets Cheaper

AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X with Wraith Prism LED cooler is selling for $254.99 on Amazon, its lowest selling price yet.

We praised this 8C/16T processor's value, memory and cache performance and power over the 1800X.

Not sure what processor is right for you? Be sure to check out our CPU buying guide and our Best CPU picks for 2019 for insights, reviews and recommendations.