AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X Hits 3DMark in Early Benchmarks

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD announced two third-generation Ryzen Threadripper HEDT (high-end desktop) processors today, along with the Ryzen 9 3950X mainstream desktop CPU and Athlon 3000G APU. Already we're seeing early benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost L3 Cache Memory Support TDP AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 GHz 128MB Quad DDR4-3200 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX 24 / 48 3.0 / 4.2 GHz 64MB Quad DDR4-2933 250W Intel Core i9-9980XE 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.4 GHz 24.75MB Quad DDR4-2666 165W AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 GHz 64MB Dual DDR4-3200 105W Intel Core i9-9900KS 8 / 16 4.0 / 5.0 GHz 16MB Dual DDR4-2666 127W

Four Threadripper 3960X results are currently in the 3DMark database. The 24-core, 48-thread processor was seemingly paired with Gigabyte's TRX40 Aorus Xtreme motherboard, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM from G.Skill and two different graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and an AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 with liquid cooling.

We'll be comparing these newfound benchmark results for the Threadripper 3960X to the Threadripper 2970WX its replacing and the Ryzen 9 3900X, AMD's current flagship consumer chip. The Threadripper 3960X's greatest competitor is the Intel Core i9-9900KS, a supremely fast gaming processor, and the Intel Core i9-9980XE, Intel's current-gen flagship HEDT part.

It's important to note that there are many more benchmarks results available for those competing chips. For this reason, we'll be using the average Physics score for each chip, which should be a pretty good indicator for comparison purposes. Regardless, don't forget that there are different systems involved and some are overclocked.

Image 1 of 4 Threadripper 3960X Fire Strike (Image credit: UL benchmarks) Image 2 of 4 Threadripper 3960X Time Spy (Image credit: UL benchmarks) Image 3 of 4 Threadripper 3960X Time Spy Extreme (Image credit: UL benchmarks) Image 4 of 4 Threadripper 3960X Time Spy Extreme (Image credit: UL benchmarks)

A quick glance at the results shows the Threadripper 3960X rising above the Threadripper 2970WX by fairly large margins. This is to be expected, considering that the Threadripper 3960X is the direct replacement for the Threadripper 2970WX. However, the Threadripper 3960X apparently lost to the Ryzen 9 3900X in the Fire Strike test. It redeemed itself in the Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme tests.

The Threadripper 3960X seemingly beat the Core i9-9900KS but fell behind the Core i9-9980XE in Fire Strike. AMD's 24-core offering also looks like it squashed its Intel rivals in both Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme.

Processor Fire Strike Time Spy Time Spy Extreme AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 27,751 12,604 12,603 / 12,677 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX 21,567 7,539 6,556 Intel Core i9-9980XE 30,658 11,492 10,222 AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 28,705 12,164 6,696 Intel Core i9-9900KS 26,306 11,759 5,385

3DMark's Physic test is a decent way to explore a processor's performance, but it doesn't compare to an in-depth review evaluating the chip from different angles. Stay tuned to Tom's Hardware for just that.