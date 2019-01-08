Aorus’ AD27QD Tactical Display Aims to Deliver Gaming Advantages

Gigabyte's Aorus brand is yet another company getting into the high-end gaming monitor space with a reveal here at CES 2019. The Aorus AD27QD Tactical Display doesn't skimp on standard specs, with a 27-inch 1440p 10-bit IPS 144Hz panel that the company claims covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. And FreeSync is on board to smooth frame rates, provided you’re using an AMD graphics card.

Other important features include HDR support (albeit on the low end, with HDR 400), pivot, tilt, swivel and height adjustments, and Aorus has integrated both cable routing and the power brick into the monitor itself, so the AD27QD Tactical Display should help keep your gaming setup looking clean.

But what about the “tactical” bit in the name? Aorus says its display will have a dashboard of monitor settings, including a reticule, frame-rate monitoring and other features that are baked into the monitor itself, rather than running in software. So it won’t eat up CPU cycles or be detected by any software that might deem such features as “cheating.”

Also, the monitor features built-in active noise cancelling that Gigabyte says will filter out background noise from any headset you plug into it, so gamers only hear your voice. That’s a first for a monitor, as far as we know. And the port selection around back includes two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4, headphone and mic jacks, and two USB passthrough ports that also include fast charging for compatible mobile devices.

Of course, this being a gaming product in 2019, Aorus’ AD27QD also gets plenty of RGB lighting on the back, which can be controlled by updated RGB Fusion 2.0 software that the company says now can control lighting on its full ecosystem of compatible devices, including peripherals and components.

Aorus says the AD27QD will launch on January 16th with an MSRP of $599. If we track down the monitor at CES, we’ll update this story with hands-on photos.