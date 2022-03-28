Asus to Cut GPU Prices by Up to 25%, Starting in April

Asus has confirmed that it is slashing graphics card prices by up to 25%. In an email statement earlier today, an Asus representative added that price reductions will be applied to its entry-level, mid-range and high-performance models (not just the RX 6500 XT thankfully). The company cited cuts to the tariffs on US imports from China as a major reason behind the MSRP reductions.

"As a result of the latest tariff lift on Chinese imports from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Gamers and PC enthusiasts will see lower prices on ASUS GeForce RTX 30-series graphic cards starting on April 1st, 2022," an Asus rep told us.

Asus is one of the biggest graphics card vendors, responsible for two major GPU series (Asus and ROG), and sells both reference and custom designs from both AMD and Nvidia. It is also an Intel Arc Alchemist partner for desktops, laptops and Add-in-Cards (AiCs). However, the statement we received today only mentioned Nvidia GPUs. "Lower prices will affect entry level GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3060, mid-range RTX 3070 and high performance RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards," wrote the Asus rep.

Please note that the MSRP cut of 25% isn't being applied across the board. This is an 'up to' figure, or as Asus puts it, "Consumers should expect prices to decline up to 25% on different models throughout the springtime."

(Image credit: Asus ROG)

This move by Asus is particularly important, as in 2021 the Taiwanese PCs, components and devices giant lead the charge in the opposite direction. It raised prices first in January 2021, citing tariffs, and again in April due to purported component prices and demand.

We can't be sure when the Asus MSRP drops will work their way through to the stores. April 1 is mentioned as the start for the price cuts, but some will see reductions faster than others. Since we now know about this impending reduction, it wouldn't be wise to buy a GPU between now and the weekend. One thing is for sure: If Asus is selling its wares cheaper than rival brands, companies like MSI, Gigabyte and EVGA will have to act too.

Perhaps Asus' talk of the tariff changes isn't the only reason for its sudden pricing strategy shift. If it is watching the pricing trends, as we are, it might be seeing the last opportunity to sell into this MSRP++ market before it hits the floor. Earlier today we reported on the slide of graphics card prices in the EU –- an area of course unaffected by the US tariffs on China.

We will be keeping a close eye on developments, like similar moves from competing companies, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, why not check out our Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2022 guide, to ease the wait for MSRP or better pricing to arrive.