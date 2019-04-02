Asus ROG Swift PG349Q Brings IPS Ultra-Wide Gaming at 120 Hz

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus has been busy as of late on the curved monitor front, announcing its huge 49-inch Strix XG49VQ curved monitor a couple of weeks back (among at least one professional model as well). Fast forward to today, Asus has unveiled the flagship of the ROG Swift monitor lineup, the Swift PG349Q. The new model is a curved, 34-inch ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440), G-Sync monitor with an overclockable 120 Hz refresh rate and 1900R curvature.

Externally, the PG349Q looks similar to the previous ROG PG348Q model with relatively thin bezels and a tripod-like stand that includes built-in ROG light effects (aka a red LED in the middle of the stand projecting below). The stand of the new monitor can tilt 20 degrees forward and about 5 degrees backward and swivel 50 degrees in either direction, with height adjustment up to 100 mm. Unlike its predecessor, the PG349Q has a large illuminated ROG logo for additional ambient light on the back of the panel. The panel uses a 1900R curvature, which compared to 1800R is a bit less of a curve/angle but should still provide an immersive experience.

As far as inputs go, the Asus panel has the typical fare of two USB 3.0 ports fed from a USB 3.0 downstream port. The lone audio input is a 3.5 mm earphone mini-jack. Video inputs include HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2, which is standard for most modern monitors. The monitor also has two integrated stereo speakers rated at 2W each.

Internally, the Swift PH349Q sports an IPS panel capable of producing 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The panel does not support HDR and has a brightness of 300 cd/m² with a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. Viewing angles are nice and wide at 178 degrees, which is normal for an IPS panel. It has a 4ms response time (gray to gray) for preventing ghosting.

Asus ROG Swift PH349Q Gaming Monitor Specs

Panel Type IPS Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 34.14 inches / 21:9 Curvature 1900R Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 3440x1440 (WQHD) @ 120 Hz Max Brightness 300 nits Response Time (GTG) 4ms Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Speakers 2x 2W Stereo RMS I/O HDMI 1.4DisplayPort 1.23.5 mm mini-jack2x USB 3.0 Dimensions (WxHxD) 815.9 x (560.2~460.2) x 307.4mm Weight 21.8 pounds (9.9kg)

The Swift PH349Q includes many of Asus' display technologies, including Trace Free Technology, GamePlus modes (Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter), Low Blue Light, HDCP support and GameVisual modes (Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB).

Pricing and availability were not listed. That said, the older PG348Q came out at $999 and is currently available for $899 on Amazon. We expect the Swift PG349Q to be right around that price point or a bit more due to the slightly improved specs.