Asus' Ultraslim Zephyrus S Now $1,249 with 144 Hz Screen, GTX 1070

Asus Zephyrus S

Asus's Zephyrus S is one of the slimmest and sexiest gaming laptops around. Now, the 2018-version of this laptop, which comes complete with a GTX 1070 CPU, a 144 Hz screen and a Core i7-8750H CPU is on quite a sale.

In honor of Prime Day, Amazon has the Zephyrus on sale for just $1,249, an all-time low. In addition to the graphics card, CPU and high-speed 15-inch screen, you get a generous 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This Zephyrus S tips the scales at just 4.55 pounds (2.1 kg) and is a mere 0.62 inches (15.7 mm) thick, which is very svelte for a gaming laptop. The all-aluminum chassis, copper accents, RGB keyboard and touchpad that doubles as a numpad add a boatload of style.

When our colleagues at Laptop Mag reviewed the Zephyrus S last year, they cited the 1080p, 144 Hz display as "remarkable," thanks to its bright, 335-nit panel and good color reproduction. They also found really strong performance, with the system providing over 80 fps in Hitman and 46 fps in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Its GTX 1070 GPU with Max-Q design is also powerful enough to support the most-demanding VR headsets.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssds, cpus, gpus and gaming laptops.