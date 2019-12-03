Barebones But Spacious DIYPC Case for $40, Comes With Tempered Glass Sidepanel

(Image credit: Newegg)

There's a wide range of inexpensive cases available this Cyber Monday, but this DIYPC case stands out as one of the lowest-priced models at $39.99. That's all-time low pricing from its standard $69.99 price point, but the case comes with surprisingly strong capabilities.

The case comes with a 4mm-thick tempered glass sidepanel, measures 17.88 x 8.40 x 15.60 inches, and the steel frame weighs in at 12 pounds. The front panel has an angled LED light strip that runs up its face, but these RGB lights only have manual control, so you won't be able to sync up with the motherboard utilities that come with most modern ATX/Micro-ATX/Mini-ITX motherboards supported by the case.

DIYPC DIY-D2-RGB Case: was $69.99, now $39.99 @ Newegg

This case comes with room for up to eight fans, can accommodate a 240mm radiator up front, and has an angled LED strip on the front panel. The case also has a tempered glass sidepanel, which is all a great deal for $39.99. View Deal

The case comes without fans, which we would expect given its ultra-low price point, but the image above shows the eight possible mounting locations for 120mm fans. You can also drop a 240mm radiator into the front of the case.

The case has two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, and audio in/out ports on the upper front and ha a magnetic dust filter for the top-mounted cooling solutions. The case can support two 3.5" drives, along with three 2.5" SSDs.

DIYPC covers the case with one-year warranty. If you're interested in other case deals this Cyber Monday, check out our Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals.