Best Black Friday PC Gaming Deals in the UK

Black Friday is a good time for PC gamers to finally buy the gear they've been eyeing all year, and we’re seeing loads of great deals across the best gaming PCs, best monitors, best keyboards, best mice and even best gaming chairs. If you’ve been looking at upgrading your home setup as we head into the colder months, this is the time to buy.

Over the past year, I’ve scraped the internet for the best PC gaming deals in the US, but I don't want to leave my fellow Brits out. The desire for UK deals pages is clear to me, personally, and is evident from the comments section under a lot of my deals pieces!

It's time we brought our sales knowledge over the Atlantic. There are already a ton of Black Friday-tier PC gaming savings to be had, so let's take a look. Seems even we Brits have thanks to give this late November.

Black Friday Gaming PC deals

AlphaSync Diamond (RTX 3060Ti): was £1,399, now £1,149 at eBuyer AlphaSync Diamond (RTX 3060Ti): was £1,399, now £1,149 at eBuyer

This build offers up an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor, and excels in every other category with an RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM and a storage pairing of 500GB SSD and 2TB HDD — very tempting at £250 off!



Oxygen Gaming PC (RTX 3060 Ti): was £1,799, now £1,499 at Overclockers Oxygen Gaming PC (RTX 3060 Ti): was £1,799, now £1,499 at Overclockers

Another step up from AlphaSync's system and a £300 discount makes this desktop from Overclockers a tempting option! Alongside the RTX 3060 Ti, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 16GB RAM and a storage pairing of 512GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Gallium Gaming PC (RTX 3080): was £2,499, now £2,149 at Overclockers Gallium Gaming PC (RTX 3080): was £2,499, now £2,149 at Overclockers

Looking for the GPU cream of the crop? Get £300 off this gaming system with an RTX 3080 graphics card (with a whopping 10GB of GDDR6X video memory), an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 500GB SSD.

Enigma Enthusiast (RTX 3070): was £1,749, now £1,579 at Overclockers UK Enigma Enthusiast (RTX 3070): was £1,749, now £1,579 at Overclockers UK

This custom-built rig is based on AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070. It also has 26GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD.

was £2,019, now £1,499 at Box.co.uk Lenovo Legion T7 (RTX 3070): was £2,019, now £1,499 at Box.co.uk

A menacing tower of power, now with £520 off. Lenovo's Legion T7 has a 10th Gen Intel i7 10700K, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. But the true heart of power is the GeForce RTX 3070 which has enough grunt to satisfy your gaming requirements.

Black Friday Gaming Monitor deals

Gigabyte G32QC: was £379, now £339 at Currys Gigabyte G32QC: was £379, now £339 at Currys

This 32-inch QHD panel from Gigabyte is a great enthusiast's screen at an attractive mid-tier price. The curved VA display is capable of a 165Hz refresh rate, packing USB 3.0 passthrough ports and a 1ms response time.

Dell S2721DGFA 27-inch gaming monitor: was £469, now £299 at Dell Dell S2721DGFA 27-inch gaming monitor: was £469, now £299 at Dell

A high quality 1440p gaming monitor with a buttery smooth 165 Hz refresh rate on HDMI (165Hz on DP), alongside adaptive sync, HDR and a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was £699, now £598 at Amazon Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was £699, now £598 at Amazon

This top-tier gaming monitor from Asus offers a silky smooth 360 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (GTG), alongside an excellent IPS contrast and good HDR10 for a vivid and lightning fast FHD picture that will give you the competitive edge.

Alienware AW3420DW: was £899, now £549 at Currys Alienware AW3420DW: was £899, now £549 at Currys

Take your gaming experience to another level with Alienware's AW3420DW. The gaming monitor has a 34.1-inched curved panel with a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 2ms response times.

Black Friday Gaming Keyboard deals

Logitech G213 Prodigy: was £59, now £31 at Amazon Logitech G213 Prodigy: was £59, now £31 at Amazon

Logitech's G213 is a decent budget gaming keyboard — sporting style, durability and five section RGB. Alongside the customisable macro keys, this also comes with anti-ghosting tech.

Razer Huntsman Mini: was £129, now £64 at Box.co.uk Razer Huntsman Mini: was £129, now £64 at Box.co.uk

This 60% gaming keyboard from Razer features the company's own optical switches and Doubleshot PBT keycaps, alongside lighting presets and on-board memory to take your custom settings with you to different setups.

Logitech G915 TKL: was £209, now £167 at Box.co.uk Logitech G915 TKL: was £209, now £167 at Box.co.uk

This wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech sports a sleek tenkeyless design, low profile-yet-tactile mechanical switches, stylish RGB and a 40-hour battery life.

Black Friday Gaming Mouse deals

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was £79, now £44 at Amazon Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was £79, now £44 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel.

Cooler Master MM830 Wired Gaming Mouse: was Cooler Master MM830 Wired Gaming Mouse: was £49, now £29 at Amazon

The MM830 is a wired mouse with a notably high DPI of 24,000. It uses a PMW3360 optical sensor and has programmable RGB LEDs inside.

SteelSeries Prime: was £117, now £49 at Currys SteelSeries Prime: was £117, now £49 at Currys

The SteelSeries Prime is a wireless gaming mouse that boasts features, such as a 18K DPI, five programmable buttons and a batter that's rated for up to 100 hours.

Black Friday Gaming chair deals

AndaSeat Jungle: was £229, now £179 at AndaSeat AndaSeat Jungle: was £229, now £179 at AndaSeat

At $129 off, this well-built, comfortable chair is a great option for any gaming setup — offering firm, ergonomic cushioning for an ideal posture.

Black Friday Gaming headset deals

Logitech G432: was £69, now £29 at Amazon Logitech G432: was £69, now £29 at Amazon This wired headset from Logitech comes with 50mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, a flip-to-mute mic and on-earcup controls.