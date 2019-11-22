Get a Cooler Master 240mm AIO Cooler With RGB Fans for Just $50

If you’re after a deal on an AIO cooler this Black Friday season, you might find a hard time finding one cheaper than Newegg’s sale on the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite ML240L--especially if you’re also after some RGB goodness.
Newegg is selling the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite ML240L RGB AIO CPU Liquid Cooler for $49.99 after a $10 rebate card. That’s an all-time low for a cooler that usually sells for more than $70, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on an AIO cooler with a 240mm radiator.
Cooler Master ML240L RBG AIO cooler for $49.99 after $10 Rebate on Newegg.com
This 240mm closed-loop cooler features two 120mm RGB fans, a 240mm radiator, and an RGB-lit Cooler Master logo.View Deal
As air cooling has improved, whether closed-loop coolers are actually better-performing or quieter in general their tower-and-fan counterparts has become increasingly debatable. But there’s just something appealing about installing an AIO cooler in your new rig. It frees up space around your CPU socket to better show off the rest of your components. And the installation process usually involves simple screws rather than pesky plastic pins or metal clips that make you consider anger management classes.
We liked the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite ML240L RGB when we reviewed it, for its compatibility, performance, and price. Its fans are a bit loud when they’re spinning at 100%, but if you’re pushing your cooler that hard, you should probably opt for something more capable than this “lite” model, anyway, like our current 240mm favorite, the Corsair H100i Pro. Of course, that cooler costs about 2.5 times as much as this Cooler Master. So if you value price more than absolute performance, this model is a steal.
It supports all recent CPU sockets, save for AMD’s TR4. But again, if you need to cool a Threadripper chip, you’ll need something with more heat-dissipating muscle, anyway.