Corsair Debuts Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM Starting at $319

Corsair has launched the brand's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits that will compete with the best RAM on the market. The new memory will serve Intel's looming 12th Generation Alder Lake processors very well.

The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 has an aluminum heat spreader with top fins and an RGB light bar with 12 addressable Capellix RGB LEDs. Corsair fans will recognize the design instantly since it's the same recipe that the company has been using for the DDR4 variants. As usual, the manufacturer offers the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 in both black and white colors.

To fully take advantage of the memory's illumination, you'll have to stick with Corsair's iCue software. If you own other Corsair products, you can synchronize their illumination collectively or create custom lighting effects.

Corsair iCue Software (Image credit: Corsair)

One of the novelties with XMP 3.0 is that DDR5 memory modules can feature up to five profiles, where two of them are user-customizable. In addition to monitoring the memory modules' temperatures and operating voltages, Corsair's iCue integrates the XMP Profile Manager into the mix. With it, you can now create and save your XMP profiles into the SPD.

Say you're working with an application that favors low latency. You can play with the memory timings and frequency to prioritize latency over speed and enable the custom XMP profile whenever you want. However, Corsair didn't specify whether the change takes effect on the fly or you need to reboot the PC.

According to Corsair, the XMP Profile Manager will not be available until the fourth quarter of this year. Furthermore, availability varies from motherboard to motherboard, depending on the firmware support.

Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 Specifications

SKU Color Data Rate Timings Voltage (V) Capacity Pricing CMT32GX5M2B5200C38 Black DDR5-5200 38-38-38-84 1.25 32GB (2x16GB) $329.99 CMT64GX5M2B5200C38 Black DDR5-5200 ? 1.25 64GB (2x32GB) ? CMT32GX5M2B5200C38W White DDR5-5200 38-38-38-84 1.25 32GB (2x16GB) $329.99 CMT32GX5M2B5200C36FE Black DDR5-5200 36-38-38-74 1.25 32GB (2x16GB) $359.99 CMT32GX5M2C4800C34 Black DDR5-4800 34-35-35-69 1.10 32GB (2x16GB) $319.99

Corsair will initially offer the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) flavors. However, only the black variant is available in the 64GB presentation.

The DDR5-4800 (PC5 38400) memory kit features 34-35-35-69 timings and 1.1V DRAM voltage. The DDR5-5200 (PC5-41600) memory kits, on the other hand, are rated for 38-38-38-84 timings. To hit the aforementioned DDR5-5200, the memory modules require 1.25V.

Corsair also listed the Dominator Platinum RGB First Edition (CMT32GX5M2B5200C36FE), which still runs at DDR5-5200 but features 36-38-38-74 timings.

Corsair backs the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 with a limited lifetime warranty. This may be an important aspect when picking out a DDR5 memory kit. Other vendors like TeamGroup are only offering a three-year warranty on its T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory kits. According to the manufacturer, the warranty "was initially set to be three years, but will be adjusted based on the improvement of raw materials or technology."

Corsair didn't share the pricing for the new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits. However, the CMT32GX5M2B5200C38 is up on Newegg for $329.99. The other memory kits should have a similar price tag.