Save $10 On Cyberpunk 2077 This Cyber Monday

When is the best time to pre order your copy of Cyberpunk 2077? Cyber Monday of course! This hotly anticipated game has seen many delays but with the release date now mere days away this pre-order offer will save Playstation 4 and Xbox One owners $10 on the list price. That's the best Cyber Monday tech deal we've seen on CyberPunk.

Set in a post nuclear crisis America, Cyberpunk 2077 is a dystopian world where mercenaries, corporations and shadowy groups cross paths to exist. This game is heavily influenced by RPG mechanics, yet plays like a first person shooter. The decisions made by you will alter the flow of your game and how the world reacts to your character.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One / Playstation 4: was $59, now $49 at Amazon

Be a Solo, Netrunner or Techie and live your life in the dark world of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 is the game where your choices affect your world. Hack your way into the mind of your enemy, or go guns blazing and dominate the augmented warriors of a dystopian world.View Deal

Night City is a living and breathing world full of adventures. Each dark alley, neon night club and corporate boardroom is a battlefield where you are free to make decisions that will shape your game.

This deal may be for last generation consoles, but as we have seen, Cyberpunk 2077 still looks stunning and so it should as is spans two Blu-ray disks full of this tech soaked expansive world. If you're getting this for the PC, you'll still have to pay the list price of $59 and make sure your computer meets the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements.

For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.