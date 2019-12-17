DeepCool Updates Gammaxx GT CPU Cooler With Addressable RGB

(Image credit: Deepcool)

DeepCool's Gammaxx GT CPU cooler came out about two years ago, and at the time it featured RGB lighting that could handle a single color at a time. Nowadays, that isn't enough, so the vendor has updated the cooler to include addressable RGB (ARGB) and gave it a small make-over. The updated component is dubbed the DeepCool Gammaxx GT A-RGB.

(Image credit: Deepcool)

The CPU cooler is based on a classic single-tower design, which uses four 6mm direct-contact heatpipes made from copper, which lead to an aluminum fin stack. Attached to this is a 120mm fan that can spin at speeds between 500 and 1,650 RPM. At max speed it can push up to 64.5CFM while making 27.8dBA of noise, and it features PWM fan control.

The ARGB is featured in both the fan as well as the top of the cooler, where the DeepCool logo can be lit up in various colors of choice. An adapter is included to connect the whole lot.

(Image credit: Deepcool)

All that leads to a cooler measuring 129mm wide and 77mm deep, so it should have perfectly good RAM clearance. It's also 157mm tall, so it'll also fit in most PC cases, except those that are unusually small.

We don't have information on pricing yet, but the Gammaxx GT cooler sells for around $40 to $60, depending on the variant you choose, so we reckon the Gammaxx GT A-RGB will be around that price range once inventories of the old units clear.