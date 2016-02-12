EKWB's Water Block For MSI 390X Is Shiny, As Usual

In its continuing effort to build water blocks for all the popular high-end graphics cards, EKWB announced the EK-FC R9-390X TF5. This block is built specifically to fit on the MSI R9 390X Gaming 8G, which is also where its name comes from: "TF5" stands for TwinFrozr V, which is the name of the cooler on the MSI R9 390X Gaming 8G.

The block has a full-cover design, meaning that it leaves no part of the graphics card's PCB exposed. Of course, not every part of the graphics card needs to be cooled, but full-cover blocks do offer a nice aesthetic finish. The block cools the card’s VRM circuitry, memory, and of course the GPU itself.

Over the GPU area there is a microchannel structure to ensure the highest transfer of thermal energy possible. Not too long ago, EKWB started using a split-microchannel design. The idea here is that the fluid enters the microchannel structure in the center and leaves out the side, but it also works the other way around. It won’t be a problem if your loop is structured in such a way that the GPU would have a reverse flow direction.

Like all of EKWB's water blocks, this one also features a high-flow design. Essentially, all this means is that the blocks have a low hydraulic restriction, meaning that they can be used in longer, more complex loops or in loops with weaker pumps.

EKWB built two versions of the block, one with an acrylic finish and one with Acetal. The acrylic is see-through, meaning you can see the water channels and the PCB through part of it, while the Acetal gives the block a very sleek black body. The water block itself in both is made of copper with a nickel plating to protect against corrosion, and both blocks cost $139.99.

Additionally, using brushed anodized aluminum, EKWB also built a backplate to match these blocks that costs $34.99. All the parts are available for purchase immediately, directly from EKWB’s webshop.

