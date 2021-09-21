Get Over $100 off This Mechanical Gaming Keyboard From EVGA

Trending

EVGA Z20 Keyboard
(Image credit: EVGA)

At Newegg, the EVGA Z20 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is now over 50% off — taking the price down to just $70.

EVGA has been busy cutting the prices across all its best gaming keyboards recently, and it’s a welcome sight to see this premium option put on sale too.

EVGA Z20 RGB optical mechanical gaming keyboard: was $175, now $70 at Newegg with code SS2AZ92A33
The Z20 from EVGA benefits from per-key RGB lighting, 3mm travel distance, 1.5mm actuation distance with a 40g actuation force, an included magnetic palm rest, and a 32-bit ARM onboard processor that supports a 4,000 Hz polling rate.View Deal

There’s a lot to love about the EVGA Z20 keyboard beyond its raw specs, from the smooth feel of its tactile LK Light Strike optical linear switches to the comfortable 40-bump keycaps on the WASD and macro keys.

Speaking of macro keys, you get five of them that are fully customizable via the UNLEASH RGB software, alongside multimedia keys and a volume scroll wheel for complete control.

Plus, the built-in 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 pass-through port makes for one of the more convenient gaming keyboards you can buy today. With a stylish, durable chassis, you can’t go wrong with the Z20 — especially at this low price.

