Watch Us Play The 'For Honor' Open Beta On Twitch At 1PM PST

Many of you weren’t able to try out For Honor during the closed beta last month, but this weekend everyone can play the open beta days before the official launch. In fact, we’ll also join the fray as we showcase the game as part of our weekly Twitch stream at 1pm PT today (Friday).

For the next few days, you will be able to choose from one of the game’s three factions--Samurai, Knight, or Viking--and fight against players from rival factions across different game modes. This ranges from the team-based Elimination, a mode that pits two teams against each other in a best-of-five game, to Duel, an intense one-on-one fight to the death.

Victory in these matches will contribute to your faction’s standing in the overarching War of the Factions meta game. In the final version, the ongoing conflict between the three groups will take ten weeks before it begins anew, which provides more than enough time for one side to completely dominate the map, or for another faction to come back from the brink of defeat.

If you aren’t able to play the game this weekend, make sure you read up on our early preview of the game, which showed online play as well as the game’s campaign. For those waiting until release day to play For Honor, make sure your PC meets the hardware specs before you download the game.

