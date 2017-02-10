Watch Us Play The 'For Honor' Open Beta On Twitch At 1PM PST

Many of you weren’t able to try out For Honor during the closed beta last month, but this weekend everyone can play the open beta days before the official launch. In fact, we’ll also join the fray as we showcase the game as part of our weekly Twitch stream at 1pm PT today (Friday).
For the next few days, you will be able to choose from one of the game’s three factions--Samurai, Knight, or Viking--and fight against players from rival factions across different game modes. This ranges from the team-based Elimination, a mode that pits two teams against each other in a best-of-five game, to Duel, an intense one-on-one fight to the death.
Victory in these matches will contribute to your faction’s standing in the overarching War of the Factions meta game. In the final version, the ongoing conflict between the three groups will take ten weeks before it begins anew, which provides more than enough time for one side to completely dominate the map, or for another faction to come back from the brink of defeat.
If you aren’t able to play the game this weekend, make sure you read up on our early preview of the game, which showed online play as well as the game’s campaign. For those waiting until release day to play For Honor, make sure your PC meets the hardware specs before you download the game.
|Name
|For Honor
|Type
|Action, Melee, Third-Person
|Developer
|Ubisoft Montreal
|Publisher
|Ubisoft
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
|Release Date
|February 14, 2017
|Where To Buy
|Uplay ShopSteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
I played the Open Beta on XB1, game is great fun, but it doesn't use dedicated servers. It is P2P. You get 20% of your games aborted half way through, which denies you points, exp, rewards. People drop in and out of games constantly, which pauses the game and rolls back a few seconds sometimes after the pause.
Ubisoft is going to ruin a wonderful game (again), by being cheap and lazy. They made it so everyone in the match sends info to everyone at the same time, instead of having one person being the host, but behind that "New Innovation" is still Peer 2 Peer networking.
Your NAT type will effect how crappy of an experience you have in the game as well. There is Open (best), Moderate, and Strict.
Mine was Open, and I still had so many disconnects and errors, game aborts. If you can look past all that, and have hope that it will get better with time, then the game is worth it. But its 2017, P2P is not cool. This isn't Quake 1/2 in 1999 where we host our own games. You know Ubisoft has the money for servers, but they already said they don't plan on changing it.