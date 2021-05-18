Get This Razer Keyboard, Mouse and Headset for just $69

The best gaming headsets and best gaming mice can be costly to get on their own, let alone together, but Razer is bucking the trend with what the company is calling the Power Up Bundle.

In the box, you’ll find a Viper gaming mouse, Cynosa Lite keyboard and Kraken X headset — all for just $69 right now at Walmart. That is nearly $100 off!

Razer Power Up Bundle: was $159.97, now $69 at Walmart

All the essentials you need for a good PC gaming experience in one box. The Power Up Bundle features the Cynosa Lite keyboard, Kraken X headset and Viper gaming mouse.View Deal

The Kraken X offers 40mm drivers, a built-in adjustable cardioid microphone and comfortable, ergonomic design for usage over long periods of time. Alongside this, the ambidextrous Viper gaming mouse sports optical switches, 5G optics and onboard DPI storage to save your customizations across computers.

Sure, that Cynosa Lite membrane keyboard is a bit of a weak point in the bundle, since the best gaming keyboards tend to be mechanical. But this bundle is still worth it for the headset and mouse alone, and if you’re not picky, it'll give you all the core accessories required for a good PC gaming experience.