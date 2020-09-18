Gigabyte Reveals First GeForce RTX 3090 With a Blower Design

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The GeForce RTX 3090, poised to be one of the fastest and best graphics cards on the planet, will hit stores on September 24 for $1,499. Gigabyte is one of the first, if not the only, brave vendor to release a GeForce RTX 3090 with a blower-style design.

As spotted via @momomo_us, the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G (GV-N3090TURBO-24GD) checks in with dimensions of 266.7 x 111.16 x 39.8mm. Gigabyte didn't reveal the interior of the design, but the cooling system has a copper vapor chamber that makes direct contact with the GPU and is connected via copper heatpipes to the copper heatsink. A single 80mm double-ball bearing fan draws air from inside the case and pushes the hot air out at the rear of the case.

Gigabyte also incorporates a metal back plate with the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G to help strengthen the overall structure.

A blower design works great in compact systems because, due to the limited space, it's more beneficial to exhaust the hot air out of the PC case than to throw the hot air back into the case, like a non-blower design does.

However, the biggest concern we have with the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G is not the cooler itself, but Ampere's large appetite for power. The GeForce RTX 3090 is rated for 350W, so some will question whether a blower design can keep the beast under control. Manufacturers could more easily get away with a blower design on the GeForce RTX 3070, which is rated for 220W, but a blower on a GeForce RTX 3090 sounds like a gamble.

Image 1 of 3 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 3 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 3 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G wields 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 third-generation Tensor cores for AI and 82 second-generation RT cores for ray tracing activities. There is a whopping 24GB of onboard 19.5 Gbps GDDR6X memory running across a 384-bit memory interface.T he graphics card delivers a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth around 936.2 GBps.

Gigabyte hasn't revealed the clock speeds for the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G on its product page. However, the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition clocks in at 1,395 MHz and flexes a boost clock that peaks to 1,695 MHz. Given the blower-style cooler, we don't expect Gigabyte's iteration to come with any factory overclocks.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G deviates from the Founders Edition in both video outputs and PCIe power connectors. Instead of the single HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G provides two of each.

Not that it changes anything power-wise, but Gigabyte opted for two normal 8-pin PCIe power connectors rather than Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector. The manufacturer conveniently placed both connectors at the rear of the graphics card.