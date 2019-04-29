1650 What? Get a Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 and Two Games for $110

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte's Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4G graphics card is on sale at Newegg for $109.99 after applying the promotional code EMCTATU22 and $20 rebate. For a limited time, you'll also receive the exclusive AMD50 Game Bundle that consists of free copies of Tom Clancy's Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z.

The Radeon RX 570 is certainly aging like fine wine. Despite being two years old, the AMD graphics card continues to hold its own against the new blood, such as Nvidia's recent GeForce GTX 1650. The Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4G is a very solid performer at 1080p gaming. It sports 2,048 Streaming Processors (SPs) and 4GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (7,000MHz effective). The graphics card runs with a 1,244Hz boost clock out of the box, but also comes with an additional overclocked profile that bumps the boost clock up to 1,255MHz.

AMD is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special AMD50 game bundle that includes free copies of the PC version of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. The first title normally retails for $99.99 at the Ubisoft store while the latter is going for $27.99 on the Epic Games store. The game bundle alone is worth more than the Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4G itself. Basically, you're getting the graphics card for free or vice versa, depending on which way you look at it.

