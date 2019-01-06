HP’s New FreeSync Quantum Dot Monitor Is Its Thinnest Ever

Trending

HP is kicking off CES, the U.S.’ largest tech trade show, with the three new Pavilion monitors with FreeSync, including a slim 27-incher we got to check out with quantum dot technology that's expected to be available in March. 

HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot Specs

Panel Type / BacklightPLS, quantum dot, anti-glare /  LED
Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Pixel Density27 inches / 16:9108.8 ppi
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate2560x1440 @ 60Hz
Native Color Depth / Gamut8-bit / DCI-P3 (93%)
Response Time (GTG)5ms with overdrive14ms typical
Brightness400 nits
Contrast700:1 (static)
Ports1x DisplayPort 1.41x HDMI1x USB-C (video only)2x USB 3.0
AudioX
Power Consumption90W
Panel Dimensions (WxDxH)24.2 x 7 x 17.3 inches (61.3 44 x 17.8 x 44 cm)
Weight10.2 pounds (4.6 kg)
Warranty1 year limited warranty
ExtraAMD FreeSync, VESA mount, low blue light, HDMI cable
Price$399

The “Sparkling Black” display is a mere 6.5 mm thick, so HP is calling it its thinnest monitor ever. The vendor attributes this slender build to the quantum dot on glass technology. When we checked out the display in-person, we noticed that the three-sided slim bezels also contribute to the hardware’s minimalistic look.

Those quantum dots also mean the Pavilion 27 packs a powerful color punch—over a billion different colors, in fact. Overall, the monitor covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and can hit 93 percent in overdrive. During our time with the display, we did notice some crisp colors, namely in a photo of a snowboarder where bright, white dots of snow sprayed across a dark blue sky. 

HP’s new monitor also boasts low blue light technology, which brings a warmer image and more natural whites to reduce eye strain. And HDR means HD content will enjoy the proper colors and contrast. Additionally, the Pavilion 27 has strong viewing angles—178-degrees horizontal and vertical—thanks to its PLS (plane to line, similar to IPS but with better viewing angles) panel.

Tweakers can play with 11 factory presets: Standard, Gaming, Cinema, Vivid, Warm, Cool, Native, Low Blue Light, Night, Reading and RGB Gain Control.

Note that this monitor doesn’t have any audio input or output and can’t charge your devices.

The $399 HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot ships with a 5.8-foot (1.8-meter) HDMI cord and VESA mount adapter.

HP also announced two additional FreeSync Pavilion monitors today, a 27-inch with FHD resolution for $329 and a 32-inch with QHD resolution for $379.99, both with expected arrival dates of March.  

HP Pavilion 27 FHD and HP Pavilion 32 QHD Specs

HP Pavilion 27 FHDHP Pavilion 32 QHD 
Panel Type / BacklightIPS, anti-glare / LEDVA, anti-glare / LED
Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Pixel Density27 inches / 16:981.6 ppi32 inches / 16:991.8 ppi
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate1920x1080 @ 60Hz2560x1440 @ 60Hz
Native Color Depth / Gamut8-bit / sRGB (94%)8-bit + Hi-FRC / sRGB (100%)
Response Time (GTG)14ms20ms
Brightness250 nits300 nits
Contrast700:1 (static)3,000:1 (static)
Ports1x DisplayPort 1.41x HDMI 1.41x USB-C2x USB 3.01x DisplayPort 1.21x HDMI 1.42x USB-C2x USB 3.0
Audio2x speakers with Bang & Olufsen PLAY audio1x audio output
Panel Dimensions (WxDxH)24.1 x 6.3  x 19.3 inches (61.2 x 16 x 49 cm)29.1 x 8.3 x 20.3 inches (73.9 x 21.1 x 51.5 cm)
Weight12.5 pounds  (5.7 kg)19.6 pounds (8.9 kg)
Warranty1 year limited warranty1 year limited warranty
ExtraAMD FreeSync, low blue light, VESA mount, HDMI cable, FHD webcamAMD FreeSync, low blue light, VESA mount, HDMI cable
Price$329$379.99
