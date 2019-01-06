HP’s New FreeSync Quantum Dot Monitor Is Its Thinnest Ever

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

HP is kicking off CES, the U.S.’ largest tech trade show, with the three new Pavilion monitors with FreeSync, including a slim 27-incher we got to check out with quantum dot technology that's expected to be available in March.

HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot Specs

Panel Type / Backlight PLS, quantum dot, anti-glare / LED Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Pixel Density 27 inches / 16:9108.8 ppi Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 60Hz Native Color Depth / Gamut 8-bit / DCI-P3 (93%) Response Time (GTG) 5ms with overdrive14ms typical Brightness 400 nits Contrast 700:1 (static) Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.41x HDMI1x USB-C (video only)2x USB 3.0 Audio X Power Consumption 90W Panel Dimensions (WxDxH) 24.2 x 7 x 17.3 inches (61.3 44 x 17.8 x 44 cm) Weight 10.2 pounds (4.6 kg) Warranty 1 year limited warranty Extra AMD FreeSync, VESA mount, low blue light, HDMI cable Price $399

The “Sparkling Black” display is a mere 6.5 mm thick, so HP is calling it its thinnest monitor ever. The vendor attributes this slender build to the quantum dot on glass technology. When we checked out the display in-person, we noticed that the three-sided slim bezels also contribute to the hardware’s minimalistic look.

Those quantum dots also mean the Pavilion 27 packs a powerful color punch—over a billion different colors, in fact. Overall, the monitor covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and can hit 93 percent in overdrive. During our time with the display, we did notice some crisp colors, namely in a photo of a snowboarder where bright, white dots of snow sprayed across a dark blue sky.

HP’s new monitor also boasts low blue light technology, which brings a warmer image and more natural whites to reduce eye strain. And HDR means HD content will enjoy the proper colors and contrast. Additionally, the Pavilion 27 has strong viewing angles—178-degrees horizontal and vertical—thanks to its PLS (plane to line, similar to IPS but with better viewing angles) panel.

Tweakers can play with 11 factory presets: Standard, Gaming, Cinema, Vivid, Warm, Cool, Native, Low Blue Light, Night, Reading and RGB Gain Control.

Note that this monitor doesn’t have any audio input or output and can’t charge your devices.

The $399 HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot ships with a 5.8-foot (1.8-meter) HDMI cord and VESA mount adapter.

HP also announced two additional FreeSync Pavilion monitors today, a 27-inch with FHD resolution for $329 and a 32-inch with QHD resolution for $379.99, both with expected arrival dates of March.

HP Pavilion 27 FHD and HP Pavilion 32 QHD Specs

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

HP Pavilion 27 FHD (left) and HP Pavilion 32 HD (right). Credit: HP