Jonsbo's MOD4 Open-Air Chassis Looks Like a Pink Rabbit

(Image credit: Jonsbo)

Jonsbo, a Chinese manufacturer of cases and cooling products, on Friday announced the MOD4, a PC case that looks like it's ready to hop into the spring time with its bright pink color and striking open-air design.

The chassis boasts a unique design that reminds us of the In-Win S-Frame, but with a twist. It features aluminum and tempered glass panels and is anodized in pink. However, the case will also be available in two shades of gray.

(Image credit: Jonsbo)

The best part is that with the handle up, the MOD4 is reminiscent of a rabbi with pointy ears. It measures 249 x 564 x 477mm (WxDxH) and weighs 19.8 pounds (9kg), partially due to those glass panels.

(Image credit: Jonsbo)

Inside the chassis is room for an ATX motherboard and a bunch of water-cooling gear, with space for a total of two 240mm radiators (on the bottom and next to the motherboard) and one 360mm radiator at the top, along with their respective fans. Graphics cards can be up to 320mm long, which isn’t that lavish, but few people have need to exceed that length. And if you go the water cooling route, CPU coolers can be up to 165mm tall.

Sadly, it’s not clear whether this chassis will make it to the U.S. The press release also didn't offer any information about pricing; although, Jonsbo cases aren’t typically costly.