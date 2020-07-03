Jonsbo V8, Small Case With Premium Looks

Jonsbo might not be the most well-known case manufacturer out there, but that hasn't stopped it from making some pretty nifty enclosures. We last used one to build our RGBaby, and were pleasantly surprised with it in the process. Now, the company released its V8, setting some high expectations.

Of course, when I think V8, what comes to mind is a big, roaring American engine, but the Jonsbo V8 is rather cute instead. It measures in at 260 mm tall, 250 mm wide, and 390 mm deep, weighing just 5.8 kg. Not very thunderous, is it?

But, that doesn't mean you can't pack it full of powerful gear. It's got room for a small Mini-ITX board alongside GPUs up to 330 mm long, so although small in footprint, you'll be able to pack it full of quite a bit of punch.

The chassis features a unique design where the components are all installed into a tray that slides into the enclosure from behind, which makes for a very clean exterior look. Indeed, the entire exterior is made from one big piece of brushed aluminum, and it does look very premium.

Air is pulled into the case by a huge 200 mm fan at the front intake, which undoubtedly provides all the airflow you should need. Should you want more though, the rear also supports a 120 mm spinner.

No word on pricing yet, but with its premium materials, you can expect it to be priced accordingly.