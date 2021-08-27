GPU Shipments Soar in Q2 with 123 Million Units Delivered

Graphics cards are one of the most sought-after PC components in today's market. The launches of AMD, Nvidia, and Intel's recent GPU efforts have shown that the market is very big, and today we found out just how it is. According to the most recent Jon Peddie Research data, the GPU market has experienced substantial growth in Q2 2021, with over 123 million units sold.

Out of all PC components, graphics cards are perhaps one of the most demanded ones. With the current scarcity of GPUs still present, consumers are buying every GPU they can get their hands on. Of course, that assumes the fact that you can even find one, as retailers sell out every stock they receive.

According to Jon Peddie Research, a research and market analyst firm that specializes in the technology field has published its latest report about the GPU growth in the second quarter of 2021. And the data is showing some pretty interesting numbers.

When it comes to the total number of GPUs sold in Q2, the report notes that the sales were equal to 123 million units. That is 123 million chips being distributed across the globe. If compared to the same period of Q2, back in 2020, this year's quarter has seen a 37% increase Year-over-Year (YoY). Overall, it is estimated that the annual GPU compounding rate will grow 3.5% during 2020-2025 to reach the total number of 3,318 million units shipped in that period.

(Image credit: Jon Peddie Research)

If we break down the GPU market share by the vendor has seen AMD declined by 0.2%, Intel growing by 0.1%, and Nvidia also experiencing growth of 0.06%. For the number of units shipped, the overall market shows a 3.4% growth. AMD increased its shipments by 2.3%, Intel's shipments rose by 3.6%, and Nvidia soared the highest with a 3.8% increase. In the table below, you can find a comparison of the discrete GPU market, where only AMD and Nvidia are competing for now. We are sure to see an update once Intel starts its Arc GPU shipments.

PC dGPU shipment market shares Q2'20 Q2'21 Q2'21 AMD 20% 19% 17% Nvidia 80% 81% 83%

As far as PC CPUs are concerned, the research shows a 42% growth year-over-year. However, no further data is provided about it, as this report mostly focused on the GPU side of the story. The GPUs themselves represent a market in high demand, with no signs of slowing down.