Leaked Benchmarks Show 11 Percent Uplift On Radeon RX 5600 XT With New vBIOS

Hardware detective @TUM_APISAK has given us a sneak peek of what the Radeon RX 5600 XT can do with the graphics card's newly acquired specifications.
In case you haven't heard, AMD released a new vBIOS for the Radeon RX 5600 XT four days before its launch that reportedly increases the graphics card's performance. In summary, the updated vBIOS bumps the Radeon RX 5600 XT's TBP (Typical Board Power) from 150W to 160W, which in return allows AMD's partners to push the graphics card's core and memory clocks to higher clock speeds.
In Sapphire's case, the company has improved its Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT's game and boost clocks from 1,560 MHz and 1,620 MHz up to 1,615 MHz and 1,750 MHz, respectively, and the memory clock from 12 GBps to 14 GBps.
|Benchmark
|Original vBIOS
|New vBIOS
|Difference
|Time Spy
|6,9XX
|7,6XX
|10.1%
|Fire Strike
|19,7XX
|21,9XX
|11.2%
|Fire Strike Extreme
|9,7XX
|10,8XX
|11.3%
|Fire Strike Ultra
|5,0XX
|5,5XX
|10%
Assuming that the unspecified values are zeros, we're seeing improvements of up to between 10% to 11.3%, depending on the benchmark. While the leaked results are good preview of what's to come, we should still wait for the official review as performance in generic benchmarks don't always necessarily translate over to real-world performance.
The big question on everyone's mind is who jebaited who? Some suspect that AMD intentionally announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT with lower specifications to force Nvidia's hand into lowering the pricing on the GeForce RTX 2060. Once it's said and done, AMD would release a vBIOS update afterwards to show the Radeon RX 5600 XT's true colors.
On the flipside, Nvidia could have reduced the GeForce RTX 2060's price just before the Radeon RX 5600 XT launch to lure AMD into offering the graphics card with higher specifications. It's reasonable to believe that Nvidia's plan was to have AMD spec the Radeon RX 5600 XT so close to the Radeon RX 5700 so that the first would cannibalize the sales of the latter.
I don`t believe big plans and counter plans in these things. Nvidia and amd try to price their products so that They make as much Profit as possible and be reasonable priced compared to worst competitors. No more, no less!
I agree, and if AMD would stop taking so long to launch Nvidia and AMD would be fighting it out in price wars, which is good for us.
Sadly AMD is late to the table again and I already got a RTX 2060 at launch, no need for me to buy a 5600XT which I may have done had they not been so late. But instead we are getting 2060 performance from AMD a year late.
Now there is no sense in buying AMDs cards at this time unless you just have a terrible gpu as nvidia will be releasing new cards this year.
Newsflash, people are building new PC all the time.
Now on to the second part which reads "AMD needs to release on the same schedule as Nvidia otherwise I will only buy Nvidia, I can't wait for AMD's next release". Then you immediately contradict your own logic, as the last part reads "But don't buy AMD today wait for the next Nvidia release lulzzz".
I think there's a lot of really good Nvidia cards on the market. The 1660 Super is a great value, for example, and the 2060 after price cuts is pretty solid too. If money is no object they have the TOP cards on the market. There's nothing wrong with being a little bit of a fanboy, but don't act like you're not, and then tell people to wait for Nvidia in the next breath.
Stop taking something said and twisting it into something you want to argue about, we call that trolling.
What was the the original RTX line released in response to? AMD released nothing of note in 2018.
What was Nvidia's response to the Radeon VII? Silence. Maybe laughter behind the scenes.
Nvidia works on its own product schedule and will release products regardless of what AMD is doing. The Super cards were not a response product to AMD. AMD may have helped decide the exact release date, but they played no role in their existence. Nvidia was not going to go an entire calendar year without releasing a new series of cards, so even if AMD had not released the 5000 series, we still would have seen the Super line last year.
AMD didn't play any role in the Super cards being cheaper either. In a rare case of honesty in a quarterly report last January, Jen-Hsun admitted that initial RTX sales were disappointing because "some customers may have delayed their purchase while waiting for lower price points and further demonstrations of RTX technology in actual games." Translation, customers demand was lower than we predicted because prices were too high, and there were no games. Nvidia knew they had to drop prices even without competition from AMD. Nvidia pricing has been creeping up for a few generations, and with the RTX series they crossed the line that gamers weren't willing to pay. Nvidia isn't going to make that mistake again because they answer to shareholders not AMD.
I will absolutely give Nvidia credit for not resting on their laurels... at least not for several generations.
I don't think you understand actual trolling in the slightest. Anyway I don't think I've done much twisting. Here, I'll quote you.
You stated that you got a 2060 (at launch, naturally) because AMD was "late". I guess they can't operate on their own release schedule. Otherwise you "may" have bought a 5600 XT. OK. Then you also state that even TODAY, people should still not buy AMD if possible, but rather should hold out for Nvidia's next launch. Got it.
Your deeply condescending tone adds nothing to the conversation. Rather than responding point by point, I'll save time and quote someone else from this thread.