LG's UltraGear 27GN950 is the 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor To Have

If there's one company that never seems to disappoint when it comes to monitors, it's LG. The company makes its own panels, and one of the main benefits of this is that it gets to pick the cream of the crop for its own products, giving third-party manufacturers its second-rate tech. LG's latest gaming monitor, the UltraGear 27GN950 is a testament to that, as it comes with a spec sheet like no other.

Indeed, LG's 27GN950 is a 27-inch 4K gaming display that comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate, but can be overclocked to 160 Hz. If that isn't exciting enough, the panel used is of the IPS type, meaning color coverage, accuracy, and viewing angles are all wonderful too, with the display covering a whopping 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. No word on the delta-E, but we reckon color accuracy will be quite good, too, especially after calibration.

The Nano-IPS display also comes with a peak brightness of up to 600 nits and Vesa DisplayHDR 600 support, with typical brightness at 400 nits.

LG has managed to squeeze all the data throughput out of just a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector, which is impressive given that technically, that would be beyond the maximum bandwidth. At 10 bits, the refresh rate will be limited to 95 Hz, 120 Hz at 8bit, but 10 bit and 144 Hz can be achieved by enabling DSC on Nvidia RTX cards, GTX 1650 and higher, and AMD RX 5500 and higher graphics cards. G-Sync takes care of removing stuttering and tearing

The monitor should be coming to shelves soon, and it carries an MSRP of $800 -- which really isn't bad at all considering the features you're getting.