Microsoft Unveils The Surface Pro 4

By

Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Pro 4, designed to be lighter and faster than any Surface Pro that has come before.

The Surface Pro 4 will be sold with Intel’s new 6th Gen (Skylake) processors, ranging from the Intel Core m3 up to Core i7 CPUs. With the restrictive form factor of the device, Microsoft opted to use the integrated graphics chips inside of processors. As such, graphics performance will vary considerably depending on the CPU used inside.

The Surface Pro 4 can also come with up to 16 GB of RAM, and up to a 1 TB PCI-E 3.0 SSD.

The 12.3-inch display on the Surface Pro 4 will feature an unusual resolution of 2736x1824 (267 ppi). The display supports 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut, and each panel is individually calibrated. Microsoft included its PixelSense technology on this device, too, and it can support10-points of multi-touch input at a time with GPU-based processing.

Surface Pro 4
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro
ExteriorDimensions: 11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.4 mm)6th Generation Intel Core m weight: 1.69 lbs. (766 g)6th Generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 weight: 1.73 lbs. (786 g)Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multiposition hinge, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stabilityColor: SilverPhysical buttons: volume, power
DisplayScreen: 12.3-inch PixelSense DisplayResolution: 2736x1824 (267 ppi)Contrast ratio: 1300:1Aspect ratio: 3:2100 percent sRGB color, individually calibratedTouch: 10-point multitouch with GPU-based processing
Processor6th Generation Intel Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7
GraphicsIntel HD graphics 515 (Intel Core m3)Intel HD graphics 520 (Intel Core i5)Intel Iris graphics 540 (Intel Core i7)
Memory4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB RAM
StorageSolid-state drive (SSD) PCIe 3.0: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB
SecurityTPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security
PenSurface Pen1,024 levels of pressure sensitivityMagnetic storage
Network802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatibleBluetooth 4.0 LE wireless technology
BatteryUp to 9 hours of battery life for video playback
CamerasWindows Hello face-authentication camera (front-facing)8.0 megapixel rear-facing auto-focus camera, with 1080p HD camera5.0 megapixel front-facing 1080p HD camera
AudioStereo microphonesStereo speakers with Dolby audio
PortsFull-size USB 3.0Mini DisplayPortmicroSD card reader (UHS-I performance)Stereo headphones/microphone jackType CoverSurface Connect for power and docking
SensorsAmbient light sensorAccelerometerGyroscopeMagnetometer
Power Supply24W power supply (Intel Core m3)36W power supply with USB charging port (Intel Core i5 and Core i7)
In The BoxSurface Pro 4Surface PenPower supplyQuick Start GuideSafety and warranty documents
WarrantyOne-year limited hardware warranty

Microsoft claimed that with this hardware, the Surface Pro 4 will be up to 30 percent faster than the Surface Pro 3, and up to 50 percent faster than the Macbook Air. The Surface Pro 4 will also feature a precision glass trackpad which is 40 percent lighter than the one used on the Surface Pro 3, and is nearly a full millimeter thinner than the Surface Pro 3 (9.1 mm vs. 8.4 mm on Surface Pro 4).

128 GB 6th Generation Intel Core M3 with 4 GB of RAM$899 ERP
128 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i5 with 4 GB of RAM $999 ERP
256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM$1,299 ERP
256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 8 GB of RAM$1,599 ERP
256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM$1,799 ERP
512 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM$2,199 ERP

A release date hasn’t been set at this time, but users can pre-order the Surface Pro 4 starting October 7.

  • littleleo 06 October 2015 19:50
    Windows 10 pro... I think this model has a chance to sell more then any of the previous version, but the price seems a little high.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 06 October 2015 19:57
    So question is whether I want the SP4 or SB.
    Reply
  • atheus 06 October 2015 20:01
    These guys need to have a serious talk with whomever is selling them 8GB of RAM for $300. Also — i5 to i7 is an extra $300? 256GB SSD to 512 GB upgrade is $400? Hmm.

    This is why I always build my own PC, but when it comes to portable devices like this they've got us over a barrel. Any idea what components can be upgraded by the home user, or is it factory sealed as-is?
    Reply
  • kittle 06 October 2015 20:09
    These guys need to have a serious talk with whomever is selling them 8GB of RAM for $300. Also — i5 to i7 is an extra $300? 256GB SSD to 512 GB upgrade is $400? Hmm.

    This is why I always build my own PC, but when it comes to portable devices like this they've got us over a barrel. Any idea what components can be upgraded by the home user, or is it factory sealed as-is?
    My surface pro3 is sealed and seems non-upgradeable... so chances are the surface4 is the same -- or they would add that to the marketing details.

    Id like to be able to upgrade as well, but the manufacturer makes a lot more $$$ when they can get you to buy a full system, thus they build in this planned obsolescence.

    WTB surface pro4 with 16G ram, i5 cpu and 512gb SSD
    (the i5 is to keep heat down)
    Reply
  • kawininjazx 06 October 2015 20:16
    These guys need to have a serious talk with whomever is selling them 8GB of RAM for $300. Also — i5 to i7 is an extra $300? 256GB SSD to 512 GB upgrade is $400? Hmm.

    This is why I always build my own PC, but when it comes to portable devices like this they've got us over a barrel. Any idea what components can be upgraded by the home user, or is it factory sealed as-is?

    These companies make the real money off the upgrades, we know it's about $100 to go from 256 to 512 ssd and $40 to go from 4 to 8gb of ram.
    Reply
  • chumly 06 October 2015 20:23
    Just got done talking to Microsoft, here's some extra information:

    For both models processor specs:
    i5 6300U with HD 520 @ 1000 MHz
    i7 6650U with Iris Pro 540 @ 1050 MHz

    dGpu for the book is an unnamed nVidia card with (only) 1GB GDDR5

    The keyboard for the Book is mechanical.
    Reply
  • DasBoot 06 October 2015 20:26
    You can thank Apple for starting the trend of overcharging for upgrades.
    Why not when the folks dish out for them?
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 06 October 2015 20:45
    I bet the i5 offered is really a dual core. I have not actually checked the model numbers but thats how it is for a lot of laptops.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 06 October 2015 20:49
    16740481 said:
    I bet the i5 offered is really a dual core. I have not actually checked the model numbers but thats how it is for a lot of laptops.
    If Chumly's model numbers are correct, both are 2C/4T: http://ark.intel.com/compare/88190,91497
    Reply
  • Jct 06 October 2015 21:25
    at the price of these ill be getting the Asus t300 chi. same specs as the lower end Surface for the most part and only $500 vs 900. im sure the surface has higher quality parts but they wont be $400 better.
    Reply