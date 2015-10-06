Microsoft Unveils The Surface Pro 4

Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Pro 4, designed to be lighter and faster than any Surface Pro that has come before.
The Surface Pro 4 will be sold with Intel’s new 6th Gen (Skylake) processors, ranging from the Intel Core m3 up to Core i7 CPUs. With the restrictive form factor of the device, Microsoft opted to use the integrated graphics chips inside of processors. As such, graphics performance will vary considerably depending on the CPU used inside.
The Surface Pro 4 can also come with up to 16 GB of RAM, and up to a 1 TB PCI-E 3.0 SSD.
The 12.3-inch display on the Surface Pro 4 will feature an unusual resolution of 2736x1824 (267 ppi). The display supports 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut, and each panel is individually calibrated. Microsoft included its PixelSense technology on this device, too, and it can support10-points of multi-touch input at a time with GPU-based processing.
|Surface Pro 4
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Exterior
|Dimensions: 11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.4 mm)6th Generation Intel Core m weight: 1.69 lbs. (766 g)6th Generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 weight: 1.73 lbs. (786 g)Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multiposition hinge, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stabilityColor: SilverPhysical buttons: volume, power
|Display
|Screen: 12.3-inch PixelSense DisplayResolution: 2736x1824 (267 ppi)Contrast ratio: 1300:1Aspect ratio: 3:2100 percent sRGB color, individually calibratedTouch: 10-point multitouch with GPU-based processing
|Processor
|6th Generation Intel Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7
|Graphics
|Intel HD graphics 515 (Intel Core m3)Intel HD graphics 520 (Intel Core i5)Intel Iris graphics 540 (Intel Core i7)
|Memory
|4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB RAM
|Storage
|Solid-state drive (SSD) PCIe 3.0: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB
|Security
|TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security
|Pen
|Surface Pen1,024 levels of pressure sensitivityMagnetic storage
|Network
|802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatibleBluetooth 4.0 LE wireless technology
|Battery
|Up to 9 hours of battery life for video playback
|Cameras
|Windows Hello face-authentication camera (front-facing)8.0 megapixel rear-facing auto-focus camera, with 1080p HD camera5.0 megapixel front-facing 1080p HD camera
|Audio
|Stereo microphonesStereo speakers with Dolby audio
|Ports
|Full-size USB 3.0Mini DisplayPortmicroSD card reader (UHS-I performance)Stereo headphones/microphone jackType CoverSurface Connect for power and docking
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensorAccelerometerGyroscopeMagnetometer
|Power Supply
|24W power supply (Intel Core m3)36W power supply with USB charging port (Intel Core i5 and Core i7)
|In The Box
|Surface Pro 4Surface PenPower supplyQuick Start GuideSafety and warranty documents
|Warranty
|One-year limited hardware warranty
Microsoft claimed that with this hardware, the Surface Pro 4 will be up to 30 percent faster than the Surface Pro 3, and up to 50 percent faster than the Macbook Air. The Surface Pro 4 will also feature a precision glass trackpad which is 40 percent lighter than the one used on the Surface Pro 3, and is nearly a full millimeter thinner than the Surface Pro 3 (9.1 mm vs. 8.4 mm on Surface Pro 4).
|128 GB 6th Generation Intel Core M3 with 4 GB of RAM
|$899 ERP
|128 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i5 with 4 GB of RAM
|$999 ERP
|256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM
|$1,299 ERP
|256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 8 GB of RAM
|$1,599 ERP
|256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM
|$1,799 ERP
|512 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM
|$2,199 ERP
A release date hasn’t been set at this time, but users can pre-order the Surface Pro 4 starting October 7.
This is why I always build my own PC, but when it comes to portable devices like this they've got us over a barrel. Any idea what components can be upgraded by the home user, or is it factory sealed as-is?
Id like to be able to upgrade as well, but the manufacturer makes a lot more $$$ when they can get you to buy a full system, thus they build in this planned obsolescence.
WTB surface pro4 with 16G ram, i5 cpu and 512gb SSD
(the i5 is to keep heat down)
These companies make the real money off the upgrades, we know it's about $100 to go from 256 to 512 ssd and $40 to go from 4 to 8gb of ram.
For both models processor specs:
i5 6300U with HD 520 @ 1000 MHz
i7 6650U with Iris Pro 540 @ 1050 MHz
dGpu for the book is an unnamed nVidia card with (only) 1GB GDDR5
The keyboard for the Book is mechanical.
Why not when the folks dish out for them?