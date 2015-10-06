Microsoft Unveils The Surface Pro 4

Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Pro 4, designed to be lighter and faster than any Surface Pro that has come before.

The Surface Pro 4 will be sold with Intel’s new 6th Gen (Skylake) processors, ranging from the Intel Core m3 up to Core i7 CPUs. With the restrictive form factor of the device, Microsoft opted to use the integrated graphics chips inside of processors. As such, graphics performance will vary considerably depending on the CPU used inside.

The Surface Pro 4 can also come with up to 16 GB of RAM, and up to a 1 TB PCI-E 3.0 SSD.

The 12.3-inch display on the Surface Pro 4 will feature an unusual resolution of 2736x1824 (267 ppi). The display supports 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut, and each panel is individually calibrated. Microsoft included its PixelSense technology on this device, too, and it can support10-points of multi-touch input at a time with GPU-based processing.

Surface Pro 4 Operating System Windows 10 Pro Exterior Dimensions: 11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.4 mm) 6th Generation Intel Core m weight: 1.69 lbs. (766 g) 6th Generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 weight: 1.73 lbs. (786 g) Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multiposition hinge, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stability Color: Silver Physical buttons: volume, power Display Screen: 12.3-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 2736x1824 (267 ppi) Contrast ratio: 1300:1 Aspect ratio: 3:2 100 percent sRGB color, individually calibrated Touch: 10-point multitouch with GPU-based processing Processor 6th Generation Intel Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 Graphics I ntel HD graphics 515 (Intel Core m3) Intel HD graphics 520 (Intel Core i5) Intel Iris graphics 540 (Intel Core i7) Memory 4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB RAM Storage Solid-state drive (SSD) PCIe 3.0: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB Security TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security Pen Surface Pen 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity Magnetic storage Network 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible Bluetooth 4.0 LE wireless technology Battery Up to 9 hours of battery life for video playback Cameras Windows Hello face-authentication camera (front-facing) 8.0 megapixel rear-facing auto-focus camera, with 1080p HD camera 5.0 megapixel front-facing 1080p HD camera Audio Stereo microphones Stereo speakers with Dolby audio Ports Full-size USB 3.0 Mini DisplayPort microSD card reader (UHS-I performance) Stereo headphones/microphone jack Type Cover Surface Connect for power and docking Sensors Ambient light sensor Accelerometer Gyroscope Magnetometer Power Supply 24W power supply (Intel Core m3) 36W power supply with USB charging port (Intel Core i5 and Core i7) In The Box Surface Pro 4 Surface Pen Power supply Quick Start Guide Safety and warranty documents Warranty One-year limited hardware warranty

Microsoft claimed that with this hardware, the Surface Pro 4 will be up to 30 percent faster than the Surface Pro 3, and up to 50 percent faster than the Macbook Air. The Surface Pro 4 will also feature a precision glass trackpad which is 40 percent lighter than the one used on the Surface Pro 3, and is nearly a full millimeter thinner than the Surface Pro 3 (9.1 mm vs. 8.4 mm on Surface Pro 4).

128 GB 6th Generation Intel Core M3 with 4 GB of RAM $899 ERP 128 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i5 with 4 GB of RAM $999 ERP 256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM $1,299 ERP 256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 8 GB of RAM $1,599 ERP 256 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM $1,799 ERP 512 GB 6th Generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM $2,199 ERP

A release date hasn’t been set at this time, but users can pre-order the Surface Pro 4 starting October 7.

