MSI Teases September 3 Launch Event

MSI is hosting a virtual event on September 3, focusing on a new line of computers in a segment the company hasn't previously covered.



The company has said nothing else about what it is revealing, though the invite includes a new MSI logo that's unlike the typical dragon shield we've seen on both gaming and creator-focused products from MSI.



MSI's online event takes place the day after Intel's Tiger Lake launch event on September 2, so the timing makes it possible that MSI will be launching laptops with Intel's 11th Gen mobile processors.



We'll be there on September 3 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET to bring you the news.