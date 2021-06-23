Trending

Nvidia Gives 300 Gamers The Chance to Buy an RTX 3080 Ti For $1,450

It's like a Newegg Shuffle, run by Nvidia and Bethesda.

Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer Bundle
Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer Bundle (Image credit: Nvidia)

The PC version of Doom Eternal will finally receive its ray-traced reflections and Nvidia DLSS update on June 29 (a mere 15 months after the game initially launched). To celebrate, Nvidia has partnered with Bethesda to launch the new Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer bundle. In the middle of a global graphics card shortage, Nvidia's bundle could be your ticket to purchasing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- if you're lucky enough to win the lottery, of course.

For the interested, you'll have to make your way over to the Bethesda's North American or European store to enter the lottery for the Doom Eternal bundle. You have until July 6, 2021 11:59 PM (MST) to register. The Doom Eternal bundle commands a eye-watering $1,450 price tag, and it's limited to 300 units.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti competes with the best graphics cards, but has been absent from stores pretty much since its launch. The Ampere Founders Edition graphics card has an MSRP of $1,199 so you're basically paying a 21% premium for the exclusive Doom Eternal goodies. In the grand scheme of things, Nvidia's bundle doesn't sound like a bad deal, considering that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sells for an average price of $2,307 on eBay.

In addition to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a copy of Doom Eternal, you will also receive:

  • An exclusive Titanium Slayer Collectible mini-figure, matching the aesthetics of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • An exclusive Titanium Doom Eternal-GeForce RTX t-shirt
  • An exclusive Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods oversized 15.75 inch x 35.44 inch mouse pad, featuring key art from part 2 of the campaign expansion
  • $100 of Bethesda Store credit
4 Comments
  • thepersonwithaface45
    Think you meant to say "titanium collectable figure" and not "titanium t-shirt" on the list. Unless titanium is the color.
    Reply
  • keith12
    How generous of Nvidia!!!! :tearsofjoy:
    Reply
  • Geezer760
    Wow! what a low price of JUST $1,450, so low, I can just buy it, at that price will the rest of the components (cpu, ram, case, psu, heatsink,) also come with it at that price? Are parts of it made of pure gold? Such a ridiculous price it's outrageous, even if I was well off, I would not pay that scammer bend you way over price for a damn video card, just to play a $60 game that in a few months will go down on sale to $20, at best that card should be $600 and anything below it cheaper down the ladder of GPUs. Even that picture of the full bundle T-Shirt, Monitor, toy, gift card, including the gpu is not worth $1,450. $1,450 should be the price to build a full PC.
    Reply
  • Kridian
    Geezer760 said:
    $1,450 should be the price to build a full PC.
    EXACTLY! It's just wacky right now.
    Reply