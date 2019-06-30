Trending

GeForce RTX 2070 Super Beats Radeon RX 5700 XT In FFXV Leak

(Image credit: VideoCardZ)

The unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphics cards have all entered the Final Fantasy XV benchmark database. The results reportedly show the GeForce RTX 2070 Super on top.

The GeForce RTX 20-series Super graphics card are the alleged refreshed versions of Nvidia's normal counterparts to face AMD's Navi offerings. For the GeForce RTX 2070 Super, in particular, Nvidia seemingly swapped the Turing TU106 die, which was used in the original RTX 2070, to the larger TU104 die that's found inside the RTX 2080. This little silicon swap has allowed Nvidia to offer higher performance on the RTX 2070 Super.

RTX 2070 SuperRTX 2070Radeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700
Architecture (GPU)Turing (TU104)Turing (TU106)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)
Shading Units2560230425602304
FP32 Performance?7.9 TFLOPS9.75 TFLOPS7.95 TFLOPS
Tensor Cores320288--
RT Cores4036--
Texture Units160144160144
Base Clock Rate?1410 MHz1,605 MHz1,465 MHz
Game Clock Rate--1,755 MHz1,625 MHz
GPU Boost Rate?1620 MHz1,905 MHz1,725 MHz
Memory Capacity8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
ROPs64646464
L2 Cache4MB4MB4MB4MB
TBP175W175W225W180W
Transistor Count13.6 billion10.8 billion10.3 billion10.3 billion
Die Size545 mm²445 mm²251 mm²251 mm²
Pricing?$499$449$379

*Data in chart not confirmed

The GeForce RTX 2070 Super purportedly employs 40 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), which, consequently means it will arrive with 2,560 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores, 40 RT cores, and 160 texture mapping units (TMUs). If we compare the RTX 2070 Super to the RTX 2070, we're looking at an 11.11% increase in CUDA cores. Nvidia didn't make any changes to memory speeds or configuration.

The Final Fantasy XV benchmark results correspond to the 2560x1440 resolution with the High-Quality graphic present. It should be taken into consideration that test systems' specifications and testing environment are unknown to us. Additionally, Nvidia was part of Final Fantasy XV's development, so the title favors the Green team. With everything considered, take the numbers with a bit of salt.

(Image credit: Sqaure Enix)

The RTX 2070 Super performs 13.51% faster than the RTX 2070. It falls just 3.72% short of catching up to last generation's flagship, the GTX 1080 Ti. In comparison to its AMD rivals, the RTX 2070 Super is 38.48% faster than the Radeon RX 5700 XT. The Final Fantasy XV benchmark is often criticized for its accuracy, and with good reason. Apparently, the Radeon VII is even slower than the Radeon RX 5700. Our own review has shown that the Radeon VII's performance is closer to the RTX 2080 so there's no way it'll fall behind an RX 5700 especially when AMD has stated that the RX 5700's rival is the RTX 2060.

Once again, you shouldn't judge a book by the first page. Wait for complete reviews of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 before picking them of them up.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • digitalgriffin 30 June 2019 14:40
    At $599 that won't create much of a price war. But the $450 2070 will make a serious dent into the 5700XT sales.

    This also kills the $670 Vega VII which is about 1080ti performance levels. I wonder what will happen to the 2080 which sits at similar performance and $700. $100 is a big jump for that small performance increase.

    Last gen sales ratio was >~4:1 at this price point (favoring NVIDIA) I think the ratio will be even more lopsided this gen.

    BTW: Amazon took down the 2070 Super and 2060 Super links.
  • spentshells 30 June 2019 17:22
    So the far more expensive card is marginally better. Well if that isn't news.
  • Mandark 30 June 2019 17:36
    Lol. Yes. I can’t afford either one so. If I could I still wouldn’t
  • cryoburner 30 June 2019 19:17
    The Final Fantasy XV benchmark is notorious for being terribly broken, and isn't even representative of performance in the actual game. The benchmark heavily utilizes Nvidia's gameworks features to gimp performance on AMD's graphics hardware, and does so in ways that don't even make sense, for example by applying hairworks to objects far outside the scene...

    0eXbbh1f52IView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eXbbh1f52I

    Just look at where the Radeon VII appears in that chart, down below the 1660 Ti. In reality though, the VII performs similar to a 1080 Ti on average, or around 50% faster than a 1660 Ti. That should be a red flag to anyone looking at this data that the results are complete nonsense.

    It's possible that the 2070 Super could end up slightly faster than a 5700XT, but there is no way the difference would be anywhere near as large as what's shown here.
  • Floppy Drive 30 June 2019 19:18
    This is for "Final Fantasy XV", so I won't put too much weight on it.
    The RTX lineup has been around for several months, so the drivers are fully mature.
    Still, AMD will need to lower their price shortly after launch to compete with the Nvidia paper launch.
  • hannibal 30 June 2019 19:50
    Still the best option is 1080ti... so not big hurah for ”super” versions...
  • Hog54 01 July 2019 03:13
    That benchmark is useless.I get 7872 on my internet laptop at 1920 x 1080.
  • maddogfargo 01 July 2019 13:04
    Hairworks on or off? They have the Radeon VII at the bottom, slower than everything. When it actually performs on par with the 2080 in most games. And in the FF bench it was between the 2070 and 2080. Definitely something wrong with this test. Bad info.
  • Sliek 01 July 2019 13:46
    I run a Radeon VII at 1440p and have a consistent 125+ fps. Benchmark numbers look bad here but I can say in game I'm having no issues.
  • setx 01 July 2019 16:01
    Why not honestly call it "RTX 2080 Poor" instead of "RTX 2070 Super"?
