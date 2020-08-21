Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Caught On Camera

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (Image credit: GarnetSunset/Twitter)

Twitter user @GarnetSunset has shared two photographs of one of Nvidia's looming Ampere graphics cards. The markings on the backplate are barely visible, but the mysterious graphics card appears to be the GeForce RTX 3090.

It's not the first time that we've seen the peculiar design, but the graphics card is simply massive when compared to the GeForce RTX 2080. According to the images, the GeForce RTX 3090 occupies up to three PCI slots as evidenced by the I/O bracket. It remains to be seen whether custom models will follow suit though. If so, we can see those models that include an AIO liquid cooler getting more popular or enthusiasts slapping a waterblock on the graphics card and go with a full liquid cooling system.

The triple-slot design certainly raises the question to whether Ampere will pull a lot of power and, thus, if that's why it has such a beefy heatsink. Early rumors were already floating around that the flagship Ampere graphics card could debut with a 350W TDP (thermal design power). Then the subject of the new 12-pin PCIe power connector emerged and added more fuel to the fire.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (Image credit: GarnetSunset/Twitter)

The specifications for the GeForce RTX 3090 aren't clear yet, but we might be looking at a graphics card that could feature 5,376 to 7,552 CUDA cores and up to 12GB of GDDR6X memory. The GA102 silicon is the rumored die to come inside the GeForce RTX 3090. And unless Micron is pulling our leg, the GeForce RTX 3090's GDDR6X memory will clock up to 21 GBps. If that's the case, we would be expecting a 384-bit memory interface.

The leaker who brought us the photographs also shared the alleged pricing for Nvidia's Ampere product stack. We would exercise caution with the prices as manufacturers have gotten smarter over the last few years and would often establish false pricing only to change them just before the product launch. According to the leaker, the GeForce RTX 3090 will reportedly retail for $1,400 while the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 purportedly sell for $800, $600 and $400, respectively. Again, take those numbers with a huge shovelful of salt.