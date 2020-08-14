Micron Confirms RTX 3090, Will Have Over 1TBps GDDR6X Bandwidth

Just at the start of this week, Nvidia announced that it's hosting a special GeForce event on September 1st, and it's no secret that we can expect the new Ampere-based graphics cards to be revealed. It's not clear yet which that will be, but Micron apparently didn't get the memo and spilled the beans on at least one part: It will be supplying the 12 GDDR6X memory modules in the RTX 3090. The information comes straight from Micron, though it was first spotted by VideoCardz.

In the brief, Micron unmistakably states that the RTX 3090 will come with 12 GDDR6X modules with a capacity of 8 Gb each, which makes for a total frame buffer of 12 GB. The memory will operate over a 384-bit memory interface at 19-21 Gbps for a total bandwidth of between 912 to 1008 GBps, which would push the RTX 3090 over the 1 TBps milestone.

And let's be clear: It's going to be 21 Gbps GDDR6X. 21st anniversary of GeForce 256, the "world's first GPU" from Nvidia. A 21 day countdown to the September 1 announcement. Ergo, 21 Gbps.

(Image credit: Micron)

"In Summer of 2020, Micron announced the next evolution of Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions in GDDR6X." read Micron's brief. "Working closely with NVIDIA on their Ampere generation of graphics cards, Micron's 8 Gb GDDR6X will deliver up to 21 Gb/s (data rate per pin) in 2020. At 21 GB/s, a graphics card with 12 pcs of GDDR6X will be able to break the 1 TB/s of system bandwidth barrier!"

Micron also noted that in 2021, it will come out with 16 Gb GDDR6X modules that can reach up to 24 Gb/s per IO pin. Does that pave the way for a 24GB Titan RTX refresh? Maybe!

(Image credit: Micron)

Micron also provided the above chart in its PDF that details the power per bit requirements for high performance memory. GDDR5 sits at the far left, the 'worst' solution that's still seeing use. Moving to the right we get GDDR6, GDDR6X, HBM2, and HBM2e. Considering the additional costs related to using HBM2, the apparently modest gains in power were deemed unnecessary by Nvidia and AMD this previous generation, and they'll be joined by the upcoming Intel Xe HPG gaming GPU.

This confirms the RTX 3090 rumors that have been circulating, and the RTX 3090 appears to be the 3000-series flagship part. Maybe we'll get a 3090 Super or 3090 Ti next year? Anyway, it's been pretty clear that Nvidia's next GPUs would be the RTX 3000 series, but with plenty of speculation about model names.

For more information surrounding the RTX 3090 and Ampere rumors, check out our summary of everything we know so far.

Micron also revealed details on its upcoming HBMnext memory today, though that's unlikely to go into consumer parts any time soon.