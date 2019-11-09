AMD Radeon RX 5500 Crushes the GeForce GTX 1650, According to AMD's Numbers

(Image credit: AMD)

A Redditor somehow managed to uncover the marketing materials for the Radeon RX 5500 gaming graphics card. The documents, which date back to October 2019, are hosted on AMD's Marketing Asset Resource System (MARS), so they are as legit as they come.

The first bit of interesting information lies with AMD's product stack. The chipmaker has placed the Radeon RX 5500 in the Performance category, which we don't necessarily agree with. However, the big surprise here is that the Polaris-based models, such as the Radeon RX 570, RX 580, and RX 590 are absent in the lineup. Strangely enough, the Radeon RX 560 is still listed. The dismissal of the three aforementioned models could be an indication that AMD is preparing to replace them with new Navi products.

Image 1 of 3 Quick Reference Guide: AMD Radeon RX Graphics Cards (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 3 Quick Reference Guide: AMD Radeon RX Graphics Cards (Image credit: AMD) Image 3 of 3 Quick Reference Guide: AMD Radeon RX Graphics Cards (Image credit: AMD)

In addition to the Radeon RX 5500 and RX 5500M, there are three more AMD graphics cards that can potentially employ a variant of the Navi 14 die. One of them is obviously the Radeon RX 5500 XT, while the other two could be the Radeon RX 5300 and RX 5300M.

If (or when) the Radeon RX 5500 XT launches, it'll probably slide into the same tier as the non-XT variant. AMD still hasn't reveal the Radeon RX 5500's pricing yet. However, the chipmaker did state that it's competing against the GeForce GTX 1650. The GeForce GTX 1650 retails for $149, so we can only assume AMD will price the Radeon RX 5500 similarly. The Radeon RX 5700 retails for $349, meaning there would be a $200 gap between it and the Radeon RX 5500. AMD could fill that gap with the Radeon RX 5500 XT.

Image 1 of 2 How to Sell: AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Cards (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 2 How to Sell: AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Cards (Image credit: AMD)

AMD made it clear during the Radeon RX 5500's announcement that it would be getting into the ring with the GeForce GTX 1650. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the chipmaker would compare both graphics cards in the Radeon RX 5500's 'How to Sell' guide. As with any internal testing, we'll need to approach the performance results with caution.

According to AMD's results, Radeon RX 5500 seemingly delivers 49% more performance in AAA titles and 37% more performance in popular eSports titles in comparison to the GeForce GTX 1650. There's a good chance that AMD created the document before the GeForce GTX 1650 Super's release. The GeForce GTX 1650 Super will arrive with significant improvements, including 384 more CUDA cores and the upgrade from 8 GB/s GDDR5 memory to 12 GB/s GDDR6 memory. So, it'll be mighty interesting to see whether the Radeon RX 5500 can outperform the GeForce GTX 1650 Super.

Even though AMD has already announced the Radeon RX 5500, we still don't have a concrete date when they will hit the market. On the contrary, Nvidia has confirmed that the GeForce GTX 1650 Super will arrive on November 22, a little less than two weeks from today.