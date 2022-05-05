Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT MSRP Leaked

VideoCardz has reportedly obtained the MSRP for AMD's upcoming RDNA 2 refresh that will once again compete for a spot on the list of best graphics cards. We recommend approaching the leaked information with caution as with any unreleased hardware and leaks.

The leaked pricing presumably corresponds to AMD's reference designs through the chipmaker's official website. Therefore, custom models will probably cost more than the leaked MSRP. Furthermore, the Radeon RX 6650 XT will not be available via AMD, suggesting there will only be third-party designs.

The Radeon RX 6950 XT will allegedly cost $1,099, only $100 or 10% more expensive than the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Custom models of the Radeon RX 6900 XT retail between $999 and $2,400, so the Radeon RX 6950 XT could be a viable choice for gamers if the Navi 21-powered graphics card can maintain the rumored MSRP.

On the other hand, the Radeon RX 6750 XT could cost $549. The Radeon RX 6700 XT debuted at $479, so the Radeon RX 6750 XT seemingly represents a 15% premium. Aftermarket Radeon RX 6700 XT models are selling between $485 and $1,250. Therefore, the Radeon RX 6750 XT looks convincing beside AMD's partners' more premium Radeon RX 6700 XT.

As per the rumors, the Radeon RX 6950 XT and RX 6750 XT potentially sport higher clock speeds, faster memory (18 Gbps as opposed to the 16 Gbps on the regular models), and a much more demanding TDP.

Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Pricing

Graphics Card MSRP Current Pricing Radeon RX 6950 XT* $1,099 N/A Radeon RX 6900 XT $999 $999 - $2,400 Radeon RX 6750 XT* $549 N/A Radeon RX 6700 XT $479 $485 - $1,250 Radeon RX 6650 XT* $399 N/A Radeon RX 6600 XT $379 $400 - $685

*Pricing is unconfirmed.

Assuming that VideoCardz's source is accurate, the Radeon RX 6650 XT may carry a $399 price tag. It makes sense that AMD would want to keep the RX 6600-series under the $400 mark. The Radeon RX 6600 XT has a $379 MSRP, so the Radeon RX 6650 XT appears to be only $20 more expensive, approximately a 5% increase in pricing. Again, if we look at the current market, custom Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards are going anywhere between $400 and $685, making the Radeon RX 6650 XT look rather attractive.

Like its siblings, the Radeon RX 6650 XT should have faster clock speeds. However, the Navi 23-based graphics card may be the only model that won't receive the 18 Gbps memory upgrade. According to the rumors, the Radeon RX 6650 XT memory maxes out at 17.5 Gbps, but the graphics card should still see a small bump in the TDP.

The Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT supposedly hit the market on May 10. Therefore, we could expect an official announcement from AMD very soon. However, the timing seems weird since Computex 2022 doesn't commence until May 23, with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivering the keynote.