RTX 3070 Ti in Stock For £629: Real Deals

Could this be the end of severe stock shortages and super-inflated prices for graphics cards? We can't fully say but, the increase in availability paired with news of crypto mining changes is putting the stock on shelves and GPUs in the hands of PC enthusiasts. Nvidia has listed several new GPU options on their website, including the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3 8GB available from Overclockers for £629. This is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti's we have seen in a long time and a step closer to the MSRP prices announced at the beginning of these shortages.

With 6144 CUDA cores that have a boost clock of 1770MHz and 8GB of the faster GDDR6X VRAM, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from Inno3D is a gaming monster that will be more than capable of playing all the latest titles at high to maximum settings on high refresh rates.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3 8GB: now £629 at Overclockers

It's not definitive that we are over the worst of supply chain and materials issues but perhaps the demand for graphics cards has eased a little and we're seeing them on store shelves for more than five seconds.

A new generation of GPUs loom in the near future and how much they are going to cost is still a mystery at the moment. However, if you're looking for a replacement card right now or even thinking about a new PC build, this is a great card at a good price.