RTX 3080 Stock Tracker — Where to buy Nvidia’s New Flagship GPU

Looking for an RTX 3080? Good luck with that.

Finding best graphics cards in stock at around their list price feels a bit like Mission Impossible at the moment. It seems the only place to pick one up is eBay, and as you can tell from our GPU Pricing Index, that's not such a good idea.

Earning a 4.5-star rating in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 review, this is a powerful graphics card capable of true 4K 60+fps gaming while running reasonably cool and quiet.

And with that power, it's no surprise to see the high demand. But we're here to help, pointing you in the right direction to hopefully pick up a first or third party RTX 3080 when stock arrives.

Where to buy RTX 3080 — at a glance

US RTX 3080 retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Gamestop | Micro Center | Newegg | Nvidia

UK RTX 3080 retailers: Amazon UK | eBuyer | Overclockers | Scan

Update April 16 — 8am PST/4pm BST

It’s a GPU ghost town out there for most retailers, but here and there you might find some surprise stock drops. Most recently, Best Buy had some briefly available on April 15th.

Where to buy the RTX 3080 in the US

RTX 3080 deals at Amazon

Amazon’s RTX 3080 page lists all the options and, unsurprisingly, they’re all out of stock! Best thing to do on this page is save a select few to your wish list for stock notifications. Plus, we have been seeing higher success rates purchasing via the wish list rather than gambling with the buy now button.View Deal

RTX 3080 deals at B&H

B&H is selling a variety of RTX 3080 GPUs and they have an option to sign up for stock updates. Unfortunately, the timetable of stock updates have been all over the place, with a long drought over the last few weeks.View Deal

RTX 3080 deals at Best Buy

There are a few options over at Best Buy, including the original Founders Edition GPU for $699 . This retailer had the most recent stock update on April 15, so create an account and save some options to your list. And keep yourself updated!View Deal

RTX 3080 deals at Newegg

Newegg is an interesting one. You may get lucky with stock drops on Newegg product pages, but don’t forget the Newegg Shuffle , regularly covered on Tom’s Hardware! Get some 3080s added to your wish list just in case.View Deal

Where to buy the RTX 3080 in the UK

RTX 3080 deals at eBuyer

Surprise! All RTX 3080 models are out of stock on eBuyer — just like everywhere else. You can pre-order PC builds that include the GPU if you’re ok with repurposing or reselling the rest of the components, such as the AlphaSync tower with 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 and a storage combo of 500GB M.2 SSD and 2TB HDD.View Deal

RTX 3080 deals at Overclockers

Of course, when it comes to PC components in the UK, Overclockers is a good go-to brand. You can pick from a selection of pre-built PCs with RTX 3080 too, like the Gallium for £2,199 . Unfortunately, you can’t sign up for GPU stock updates, so watch this space to hear about new drops.View Deal