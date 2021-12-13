New AMD RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 GPUs Listed With 4GB of GDDR6

According to a new ECC listing, AMD appears to be developing three new graphics cards that might come to market soon (via @Momomo_us). A PowerColor listing from the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) reveals the RX 6500 XT, RX 6400, and BC-2235 graphics cards, the latter of which is likely a mining card similar to the recently discovered XFX BC-160. As always, ECC listings are often placeholders for potential products, so they aren't a guaranteed indication that a product will come to market. Take this information with a grain of salt, in other words.

AXRX BC-2235 10GBD6AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLAXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHAXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHhttps://t.co/pvF1Y5rg06December 13, 2021 See more

The listings are bare of most specifications, though we can glean the memory capacities via the product name. For example, the BC-2235 mining card appears to come with 10GB of GDDR6 memory while the RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 both come with 4GB of GDDR6 instead.



Based on the memory specs alone, the RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 should be AMD's entry-level products in its RX 6000-series gaming cards lineup and will probably compete with Nvidia's rumored desktop RTX 3050 graphics cards. 4GB of VRAM might be sufficient for medium to high settings at 1080p, but don't expect a lot from these cards. We've already seen games such as Battlefield 2042 rip right through 6GB of memory at 1080p ultra quality settings on midrange cards like the RTX 2060.



We don't know the expected core counts, core frequencies, or anything other fine-grained details, but we suspect the RX 6500 XT will be a good step below the RX 6600 in terms of performance and power draw, probably landing around the 100W mark, perhaps even less.



The RX 6400 should be even more of a power sipper, with the ECC listing also reporting an RX 6400 LP (low profile) edition card. These cards will be designed to slot into half-height PCIe chassis with a very compact PCB layout. Cards like this don't typically use supplementary power, so we can expect the RX 6400 to have a 75W power limit or lower.



Finally, that BC-2235 looks rather curious. 10GB of GDDR6 memory would suggest a scaled down Navi 21 GPU with only five of the potential eight memory interfaces active. That would yield a 160-bit memory interface with 2GB GDDR6 chips, but then there's the name. Based on the XFX BC-160 naming, BC is for "Blockchain Compute," the "2" indicates a second generation (RDNA 2) GPU, and the final 235 would be... the hashrate? But there's no way a card like this would hit 235 MH/s in Ethereum, so more likely the "22" is for RDNA2. Based on the RX 6700 XT and RX 6600 XT mining performance, we're probably looking at around 35-40 MH/s after tuning.