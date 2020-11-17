Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD Drops to New Low of $249

Black Friday might be days away, but we're already busy finding you the best deals on tech we can. If you're looking for something a little more specific, like the best deals on SSDs , look no further!

Today we're highlighting the biggest discount ever on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB internal SSD. It carries an MSRP of $499 but is listed on numerous retailers, including Amazon, today at just $249.

This drive has an M.2 2280 form factor and uses a PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 interface to connect. The combination of great performance and an excellent software package has landed the Samsung 970 EVO Plus on our list of best SSDs.

Under optimal conditions, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus has read/write speeds as high as 3500/3300 MBps. This drive is available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities, as well. However, this discount is specifically for the 2TB edition.

When we published our Samsung 970 EVO Plus review, we noted that the 2TB capacity had the fastest transfer rate in DiskBench, hitting an impressive rate of 933 MBps and it finished just behind the much-more-expensive Samsung 970 Pro and Intel SSD 905P in SPECworkstation 3 testing.

Check out the Samsung 970 EVO Plus product page at Amazon or a vendor of your choice (listed above) for more details and checkout options.