Samsung's 860 EVO 2TB SSD Hits an All-Time Low Price of $230

The best holiday tech deals are here, which means now's your chance to speed up your PC's storage with this Samsung 860 EVO SSD. The 2TB drive has an MSRP of $399.99 and we've seen it for around $350 of late, but it's now on sale for $229.99.

The Samsung 860 EVO 2TB is a 2.5-inch SSD that communicates with your PC or laptop through a standard SATA connection. It features Samsung's MJX SSD controller and 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) V-NAND chips. The drive delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 550 MBps and 520 MBps, respectively. Random performance is rated for 98,000 IOPS reads and 90,000 IOPS writes.

Samsung 860 EVO 2TB: was $399.99, now $229.99 @ Amazon

Samsung bundles the SSD with free Magician software that lets you monitor and manage the drive. It also comes with a data migration tool for cloning your existing drive over to the SSD with minimum downtime.

According to Samsung, the 860 EVO 2TB has an endurance of 1,200 TBW (terabytes written), which is pretty good for a TLC-based SSD. The manufacturer backs the drive with a limited five-year warranty.

