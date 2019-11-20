Scythe's Low-Profile Shuriken 2 Cooler Lands in December

(Image credit: TechPowerUp)

Scythe is increasing its CPU cooling lineup with its Shuriken 2 SCSK-2000, as reported by TechPowerUp this week. The cooler is a smaller variant of its Big Shuriken line of coolers and comes as a simple top-down CPU cooler with a slim, 92mm PWM fan.

The Shuriken 2 fan can spin at speeds between just 200 and 2,500 RPM, meaning it can operate very silently when the system is idling but still dissipate up to 100W, which is a perfectly good figure for a low-profile CPU cooler. CPU socket support is said to include AM4 and LGA115x.

(Image credit: TechPowerUp)

The heatsink itself is made with a nickel-plated copper cold plate, which pushes the heat to the fin stack through four 6mm heatpipes. Add all that up, and you’ve got a cooler that weighs 350g (0.8 pounds), and has a 93 x 94 x 54mm (WxDxH) footprint.

With such dimensions and performance, it's a perfect cooler for use in small form factor systems witt a Mini-ITX motherboard. You should get a solid increase in thermal performance over a standard boxed cooler, which would help your CPU maintain its boost frequencies for longer.

The cooler is reportedly coming out early next month. Pricing wasn’t revealed, but we expect it to cost between $30 and $40.