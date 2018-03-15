Sharkoon Brings RGB Lighting To TG5 Case

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Sharkoon has launched a new version of its TG5 mid-tower chassis. The new TG5 RGB doesn’t just come with RGB fans and LED strips, it also integrates a new RGB lighting hub.

When Sharkoon launched the regular TG5 last year, it did so without adding any form of RGB lighting. The company must have realized that a glass case is nothing without fancy lights, so it has launched the new TG5 RGB. It replaces the regular version’s included LED fans, of which there are four, with RGB-lit units. Also installed is a six-port RGB hub, which is compatible with all major motherboard OEMs’ lighting ecosystems. In case you have a motherboard that can make use of it, the RGB hub can be manually toggled into one of seven colors.

Externally, the TG5 RGB is identical to the regular TG5, which is to say that it’s also practically identical to many other glass-clad tower cases. The TG5 is pretty much featureless on every side, and instead relies on the three RGB fans at its front to make an impression. The case’s top is largely covered by mesh, the left side is a pane of tempered glass, and the right side is a plain steel panel.

The TG5 isn’t much differentiated from other recently released rivals on the inside, either. It fits up to standard-sized ATX motherboards, graphics cards up to 400mm in length, coolers up to 167mm in height, and ATX power supplies up to 205mm in length. Storage options are limited on the TG5, as it only fits three 3.5” drives and two 2.5” drives.

For cooling, the TG5 RGB has the aforementioned triple RGB fans at the front, which are 120mm units; can fit three 120mm or two 140mm fans at the top; and has another included RGB 120mm fan at the rear. One 360 type radiator can be installed on the front fans. Replaceable dust filters protect all fan vents, including the power supply’s intake.

The Sharkoon TG5 RGB is hitting retail now at an unannounced MSRP.